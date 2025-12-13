Cheat Sheet
1

Police Announce Evidence Testing in Infamous Unsolved Murder Case

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.13.25 5:07PM EST 
JonBenet Ramsey
Alamy Stock Photo

Police say the 1996 murder case of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey remains a “top priority” as they collect new evidence. Investigators have also conducted tests on existing evidence in hopes of finding new leads, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Friday. He added that police have also conducted new interviews and re-interviews. Details on the tests and interviews cannot be released to the public, Redfearn said. On Dec. 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter missing from their Boulder, Colorado home. A ransom note was left inside their home. John Ramsey discovered JonBenét‘s body in the basement hours later. An autopsy determined JonBenét was sexually assaulted, strangled, and her skull was fractured. Police possess unknown DNA that was found under her fingernails and in her underwear. Her parents and her brother were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006. “It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us,” Redfearn said. Anyone with information can contact the Boulder police tipline at 303-441-1974 or BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.

Read it at ABC News

2
Selena Quintanilla’s Father Dead at 86
RIP
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.13.25 3:07PM EST 
396130 14: Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla arrive at the 3rd Annual Ritmo Latino Music Awards, "El Premio De La Gente" October 18, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images)
Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images

,Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., the father of the late Tejano music star Selena, has died. He was 86. “It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today,” his son, Abraham Quintanilla III, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. The cause of death is not immediately available. There is no suspicion of foul play, the Nueces County Medical Examiner told TMZ. But they could not confirm the date of his death. The Quintanilla family patriarch was a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He created the band Selena y Los Dinos and managed Selena’s career. “I was raised in the streets when I was young so I’m always suspicious of everything. My kids were not raised that way because they were under my wing and I protected them,” he told the New York Daily News in 2015. “I used to worry about Selena being so trusting.” Selena was shot and killed in 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar, who is serving a life sentence for her murder. Quintanilla is also survived by his wife, Marcella Quintanilla, and their daughter, Suzette Quintanilla.

Read it at TMZ

3
White Castle Recalls 1,000 Cases of Popular Sliders
BURGER BUYBACK
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.13.25 1:48PM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: White Castle employees cook their slider burgers before delivering them at the U.S. Capitol to celebrate the company's 90th anniversary with a "Castles at the Capitol" event June 14, 2011 in Washington, DC. Representatives of the Columbus, Ohio-based company hand-delivered their slider burgers to waiting congressional employees during their lunch hour. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

White Castle has recalled over 1,000 cases of its Original Sliders, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall of 1,021 cases of its 4-count cartons was due to some containing Jalapeño Cheese Sliders with undeclared milk and soy, the FDA said. The allergens that pose a risk to those with milk and soy allergies were not listed on the Original Jalapeño carton label. They were shipped nationwide to mostly convenience stores, officials said. “The issue was discovered when a customer notified White Castle that they suffered a non-life-threatening allergic reaction after consuming one of the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders that was incorrectly packaged in the 4-count Original Sliders carton,” the recall on Friday stated. “No other reports of injury or illness have been received to date.” The recalled sliders are marked with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3, and the lot codes are either 9H203521 or 9H203522. Customers who have already purchased them can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also contact White Castle by calling 1-800-843-2728.

Read it at The Hill

4
‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Dies at 60
CHARACTER ACTOR
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.13.25 12:12PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Actor Peter Greene attend the "Keep Your Enemies Closer: Checkmate" screening at the School of Visual Arts Theater on October 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Peter Greene, who played Zed in Pulp Fiction, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment on Friday, his longtime manager, Gregg Edward, confirmed to the New York Post. He was 60. A neighbor told the New York Daily News that he found Greene in his ground-floor apartment after neighbors reported hearing loud Christmas music since Wednesday. A cause of death is not immediately known. The paper reported that a handwritten note was on his apartment door, including the line “I’m still a Westie”—a reference to the Irish-American gang that once operated out of Hell’s Kitchen. The Usual Suspects actor became known to audiences as an onscreen villain. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was,” Edward said. Greene, who had a starring role in The Mask, was set to appear in a thriller, Mascots, with Mickey Rourke. The film’s writer-director, Kerry Mondragón, broke down in tears when he heard the news, Edward said. Greene had a surgery scheduled to remove a benign tumor, but he was otherwise healthy and fit, his manager said. Greene told Premier magazine that he struggled with addiction in the ’90s. “Bottom line, he was really a good-hearted person and a brilliant, brilliant actor,” said Edward.

Read it at New York Daily News

5
‘The Grinch’ Star Reveals Why He Almost Quit $20 Million Role
BAH HUMBUG!
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 12.13.25 2:00AM EST 
Jim Carey in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'.
Jim Carey in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'. Dr. Seuss Enterprises / Universal Pictures

Comic legend Jim Carrey has revealed that the costume he wore in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas was so painful that he nearly quit the movie on day one. “The suit was made of unnervingly itchy yak hair that drove me insane all day long,” Carrey told Vulture for a retrospective on the live-action Dr. Seuss adaptation. “I had 10-inch-long fingers, so I couldn’t scratch myself or touch my face or do anything,” the 63-year-old actor continued. With whole-eye contact lenses like “frisbees” and a silicone mask that left him mouth-breathing for the entire production, Carrey began having “panic attacks” while filming, director Ron Howard revealed. “I would see him lying down on the floor in between setups with a brown paper bag”, Howard said. “He was miserable.” On the first day of filming, it took Oscar-winning makeup artist Rick Baker eight hours to get Carrey ready—a process so painstaking that the star announced his resignation at the end of it. “He was ready to give his $20 million back! I mean, he was sincere,” Howard added. The compromise the crew settled on saw the production hire a CIA consultant who trained special operations agents to resist torture. “I found out that the gentleman that trained me to endure the Grinch also founded SEAL Team Six,” Carrey added.

Read it at Vulture

6
Wild Brawl Breaks Out in Whole Foods’ Baked Goods Aisle
FOOD FIGHT
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 12.12.25 9:43PM EST 
Fight breaks out at Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Fight breaks out at Los Angeles Whole Foods. GrindFace TV (Entertainment)/GrindFace TV (Entertainment)

A wild brawl broke out in a Whole Foods supermarket, leaving shoppers and online commenters stunned. In a clip captured by an eyewitness and posted to social media, two men are seen fighting in the baked goods section of the organic food store while a woman yells at them to stop. The fight took place in the chain’s downtown Los Angeles location, with police saying they were aware an altercation had taken place between two men in their 30s. The video of the incident begins mid-brawl, with no indication as to what started it. As the two men wrestle with each other, they crash into a stack of freshly baked goods, sending pastries spilling across the floor. The witness filming zooms in on the squashed bakery items to capture the carnage. “Happy Holidays From Whole Foods,” the original poster of the video wrote in the caption. “Are the baked goods OK?” one commenter replied. The Daily Beast has reached out to Whole Foods for comment.

Read it at TMZ

7
Model, 33, Known for 38J Breast Implants Dies in Balcony Fall
TRAGIC LOSS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.13.25 4:26AM EST 
Published 12.12.25 3:44PM EST 
Influencer Mary Magdalene, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, died after falling nine stories in Thailand.
Influencer Mary Magdalene, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, died after falling nine stories in Thailand. @marymagdalenedied / Instagram

An Instagram model who went by the name Mary Magdalene and was known for getting lots of experimental plastic surgeries—including 38J breast implants—has died at 33. Magdalene, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, fell from the ninth-floor balcony of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Dec. 9. The Mexican-Canadian model gained fame on social media by documenting her extreme plastic surgeries. She was also an artist and an OnlyFans model. The day before her death, Magdalene posted a childhood photo of herself alongside a scene from The Truman Show in which Jim Carrey’s character bows and says, “And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night” on several of her social media accounts. She also changed one of her Instagram account handles to “MaryMagdaleneDied.” Her brother, Ivan, shared a photo of himself and his sister. “I wish I’d spent more getting to know you,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “You are so funny and so creative, way more than I’ll ever be. I love you much more than words will ever say. You are my world. I wish things were different. Thank you for everything I love you sis.” The official autopsy report and cause of death have yet to be released.

Read it at Daily Mail

8
‘Sinners’ Star, 29, Expecting First Child
BABY BOOM
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 12.12.25 8:42PM EST 
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld and husband Josh Allen are expecting their first child, the actress announced on her Substack on Friday. The couple, who are both 29, were married in May in California. Steinfeld told Variety in October about her marriage thus far to Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback. “What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule. So it’s actually a blessing—I try to organize my time so I can be where he is,” the Oscar nominee explained. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life. When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.” Allen said around the same time that his wife made him realize that he could be “more than a football player.” Steinfeld, he added, “is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person. She’s everything I need in my life.”

Read it at People

9
Everyone’s Favorite Gay Hockey Show Is Coming Back
GAME ON
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 12.12.25 8:09PM EST 
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry
Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Heated Rivalry, the new Canadian romantic drama series that follows two Major League Hockey players who embark on a secret relationship, will be returning for a second seaon. The show, which stars Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, was produced by Canadian streaming service Crave and debuted on Nov. 28, quickly becoming the service’s top original series debut of all time. The season one finale will be released on Dec. 26, on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the U.S. The series is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, with the first season following the events of Heated Rivalry, the second novel in the series. Hollander and Rozanov’s story continues in the sixth novel, The Long Game. The show has also featured at least one story from another book in the series: episode 3, based on the first novel, Game Changer, followed François Arnaud’s Scott Hunter as he fell in love with Robbie G.K.’s Kip Grady. Season two of Heated Rivalry does not yet have a release date.

Read it at Variety

10
Rock Star Reveals Reason Why She Regrets ‘Friends’ Role
FAIR-WEATHER FRIEND
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 12:24PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Chrissie Hynde attends the press night after party for "The Score" at the The Haymarket Hotel on February 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Veteran rocker Chrissie Hynde said she “always regretted” making an appearance on the sitcom Friends. The leader of The Pretenders said her famous cameo destroyed her anonymity when taking her children to school. The ’80s star aired out her grievances during a Thursday Q&A with fans for The Guardian. Hynde appeared on Season 2 as a rival musician of Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow. In the 1995 episode, she performed two songs: “Angel of the Morning” by Chip Taylor and Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat,” which the Friends character taught her as the credits rolled. Behind the scenes, Hynde actually helped write the song. “I got to go to LA for a week and see my friend but I didn’t know they’d written a whole part for me,” Hynde said. Then, when the England resident realized the show was “on the cover of every American magazine,” she thought, “‘Oh f---, this is gonna be big.’” She stressed that the cast was “really nice” but ever since her Season 2 appearance, she became much more recognizable. “Until then I could take my kids to school and nobody knew who I was. Afterwards, all the kids were saying: ‘Your mom’s on Friends!’” she said.

