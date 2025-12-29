British Boxer Injured in Deadly Car Crash Days After Jake Paul Knockout

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car accident that left two others dead on a major expressway in Nigeria.

The 36-year-old two-time world heavyweight champion suffered minor injuries in the Monday morning crash and was described as a passenger in the vehicle, police said. He received medical attention at the scene before reportedly being taken to a local hospital.

An eyewitness told the BBC the vehicle Joshua was traveling in collided with a large truck that had broken down on the road. The Federal Road Safety Corps said a preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was driving over the speed limit at the time of the crash, though police were still said to be investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Anthony Joshua in serious car crash in Nigeria.



Reports are saying 2 have died.



Thought are with everyone involved 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RFpFyu4m52 — The Boxing Man (@TheBoxingMan_) December 29, 2025

Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN that two other people were confirmed dead in the crash, though no further details about their identities were immediately available. Ogunlowo suggested a burst tire was to blame for the collision.

Videos and photographs posted on social media showed Joshua being helped out of the vehicle. The vehicle appeared significantly damaged, while Joshua appeared to be wincing in pain.

URGENT: Renowned heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua survived a serious car crash today in Makun, Ogun State, Nigeria. Onlookers say the collision happened on the bustling Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, with reports of two fatalities and Joshua suffering minor injuries. Say a prayer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UGaVuHPhFl — Kish❄️ (@Kishozzy) December 29, 2025

The Daily Beast has reached out to Anthony Joshua’s representatives for comment.

Joshua, who is of Nigerian origin, is visiting the country just days after knocking out boxer Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami. President Donald Trump commented on the fight, praising Paul for putting up a fight against “a very talented and large Anthony Joshua.”

Paul posted about the accident on X, writing, “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”