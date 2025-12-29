Celebrity

British Boxer Injured in Deadly Car Crash Days After Jake Paul Knockout

The British boxer was seen wincing in pain in footage from the scene.

Meera Navlakha
British boxer Anthony Joshua celebrates after defeating US boxer and influencer Jake Paul (off frame) in a non-title heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images)
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car accident that left two others dead on a major expressway in Nigeria.

The 36-year-old two-time world heavyweight champion suffered minor injuries in the Monday morning crash and was described as a passenger in the vehicle, police said. He received medical attention at the scene before reportedly being taken to a local hospital.

An eyewitness told the BBC the vehicle Joshua was traveling in collided with a large truck that had broken down on the road. The Federal Road Safety Corps said a preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was driving over the speed limit at the time of the crash, though police were still said to be investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN that two other people were confirmed dead in the crash, though no further details about their identities were immediately available. Ogunlowo suggested a burst tire was to blame for the collision.

Videos and photographs posted on social media showed Joshua being helped out of the vehicle. The vehicle appeared significantly damaged, while Joshua appeared to be wincing in pain.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Anthony Joshua’s representatives for comment.

Joshua, who is of Nigerian origin, is visiting the country just days after knocking out boxer Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami. President Donald Trump commented on the fight, praising Paul for putting up a fight against “a very talented and large Anthony Joshua.”

Paul posted about the accident on X, writing, “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said he awoke to news of the incident while on vacation. “We are trying to contact Anthony, and in the meantime, we don’t want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully, he appears OK from what I have seen in the images,” Hearn told the Daily Mail. “We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

