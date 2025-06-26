MAGA Boxer Storms Out on ‘Dumba**’ Piers Morgan

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer who fought Mike Tyson last year, has a new celebrity nemesis.

The MAGA-loving influencer cut short an appearance on Uncensored With Piers Morgan on Thursday after getting into a heated argument with the host, eventually telling Morgan, “I don’t give a f*** about your show.”

Things first grew tense between the two notoriously short-tempered media personalities when Morgan, 60, insinuated Paul, 28, was not a “serious boxer.”

Paul, 28, defeated Tyson, 58, in a heavyweight match broadcast live on Netflix in November 2024.

“You think you’d have beaten peak Mike Tyson?” Morgan asked the ex-YouTuber, who won against a 58-year-old Tyson in a highly publicized heavyweight match last year. “No disrespect to you, you’d have had two hopes: no hope or Bob Hope.”

Paul, who is slated to fight Mexican middleweight boxing champion Julio César Chávez Jr. on Saturday, took offense at the notion he couldn’t have beaten a younger Tyson.

“Okay, and you versus the gym?” responded the YouTuber. “You’re still a fata**... You don’t think I can beat Mike Tyson, I don’t think you go to the gym.”

“I’ve been twice this week!” argued Morgan.

Paul repeatedly made jabs at Morgan's appearance, insisting the host doesn't go to the gym.

The conversation cooled for a moment, but only grew more heated after Morgan reiterated that he expected Paul to lose to Chávez, a “more serious” boxer.

“I think the problem here, Piers, is that you think your opinion matters… I’m just doing your show to sell pay-per-views. I don’t give a f*** about your show, dumba**.” Paul exclaimed before abruptly ending the Zoom call.

A visibly surprised Morgan quickly pivoted away from the interview, joking, “Good luck to Julio. Knock him out for all of us, will you?”

Luckily, Morgan has had plenty of experience with volatile guests storming out. Last month, Kanye West similarly left an interview with Morgan, abruptly ending a video call after Morgan pressed the rapper about his antisemitic X posts.