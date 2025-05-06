Piers Morgan Slams ‘Big Baby’ Kanye for Storming Out of Interview

British broadcaster Piers Morgan clashed with disgraced rapper Kanye West less than four minutes into their scheduled interview, a leaked video clip reveals, prompting Morgan to call West a “sniveling coward” who should “grow a pair.”

Morgan posted the full video of the encounter on his YouTube channel Tuesday afternoon, after explaining to his social media followers what had transpired.

“I interviewed Kanye West again today,” he began one post on the matter. “As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby,” he continued, alongside a photo of West looking on angrily from where the interview was set to take place.

Kanye West walked out during his interview with Sneako & Piers Morgan. pic.twitter.com/CZfIt7hxll — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2025

In the clip of the walk-out shared from West’s camp, West seems to say “This is what you get for now,” and “We can circle back when you can count,” before he gets up from his chair and leaves a member of his entourage sitting alone in front of the camera. Morgan later called that person a “little twerp” during his X rant.

Moments before he walked out of the interview, West called himself a “gift” to the world, complained that members of the media were “acting” like they didn’t play his music at their “weddings or graduations or funerals,” and compared himself to John Lennon and Michael Jackson.

“With all due respect, Kanye, what are you talking about?” Morgan asked him.

With that, West accused the host of “not taking accountability or responsibility,” got out of his chair and walked off the remote set.

Replying to one X user who wrote the rapper walked off because Morgan didn’t address him by his new name, Ye, Morgan replied, “His X account name is @kanyewest…”

“We’ll circle back when he is ready to answer questions about why he loves Hitler and hates Jews,” Morgan replied to another critic.

The controversial TV host said the interview went wrong because he questioned West about his Nazi tweets. “Ye did walk out, after two minutes…because he’s a snivelling little coward who didn’t want me to ask him why he’s become a vile Hitler-loving Nazi-slathering anti-Semite,” Morgan explained. “Happy to continue the interview when/if you grow a pair.”