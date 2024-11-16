Sports

Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson in Unanimous Decision

SMOOTH SAILING

The 58-year-old Tyson last fought a sanctioned match in 2005.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

YouTuber, actor and professional boxer Jake Paul defeated 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a unanimous decision Friday night.

The match, Tyson’s first sanctioned bout since 2005, was held over eight two-minute rounds, with the fighters wearing 14-ounce gloves. Heavyweight fights typically are 10 or 12 3-minute rounds with 10-ounce gloves.

Broadcasted live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the contest took place in front of what promoters said was an audience of about 72,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the match was relatively straightforward for the 27-year-old Paul—judges scored it 80-72, 79-73, 79-73—for many viewers, their Netflix stream was marred by error messages and buffering, with the inevitable complaints soon flowing in.

Netfilx Slammed for Choppy Fight Night ServiceBUFFERING ISSUE
David Thompson
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Melinda Watpoo and Shadasia Green fight during Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tyson-Paul bout—originally set for July 20 but postponed due to an ulcer flareup in Tyson—was preceded by other main card matches widely considered to be of higher quality, namely world lightweight champion Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios against Abel Ramos.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsTulsi Gabbard’s Ties to ‘Cult’ Could Cost Her Intel Job
Emell Derra Adolphus
mediaStar’s Wife Dragged for Boarding Plane With Head Lice
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
politicsLindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG
David Gardner
mediaMegyn Kelly Demands Disney Fire Rachel Zegler Over Her Trump Post: ‘This Woman Is a Pig’
David Gardner
politicsSpeaker Demands Gaetz’s Underage Sex Probe is Censored After Meeting Trump
Mini Racker