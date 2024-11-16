Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson in Unanimous Decision

YouTuber, actor and professional boxer Jake Paul defeated 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a unanimous decision Friday night.

The match, Tyson’s first sanctioned bout since 2005, was held over eight two-minute rounds, with the fighters wearing 14-ounce gloves. Heavyweight fights typically are 10 or 12 3-minute rounds with 10-ounce gloves.

Broadcasted live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the contest took place in front of what promoters said was an audience of about 72,000.

While the match was relatively straightforward for the 27-year-old Paul—judges scored it 80-72, 79-73, 79-73—for many viewers, their Netflix stream was marred by error messages and buffering, with the inevitable complaints soon flowing in.

The Tyson-Paul bout—originally set for July 20 but postponed due to an ulcer flareup in Tyson—was preceded by other main card matches widely considered to be of higher quality, namely world lightweight champion Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios against Abel Ramos.