Britney Spears’ Ex Warns ‘Something Bad is Going to Happen’ to Star

Dancer Kevin Federline, the ex-husband of pop star Britney Spears, has warned “something bad is going to happen,” as he cited the singer’s bizarre behavior following the end of her infamous conservatorship.

“The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible,” Federline writes in his unreleased memoir, with an excerpt shared by the New York Times.

Kevin Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, writes in his memoir that near the end of their marriage Spears had angry outbursts. Bauer-Griffin/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In 2008, Spears was placed under a conservatorship with her father, James Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet as the conservators until Nov. 12, 2021. Federline, also known as K-Fed, argues in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, that the “Free Britney” movement—which called for Spears’ independence—has done more harm than good.

“All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival,” he writes.

According to K-Fed, the “Free Britney” movement that aimed to end the conservatorship was well-intentioned, but vilified the professionals who could have helped Spears, preventing necessary intervention out of fear.

Spears was under a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021, sparking the 'Free Britney' movement by fans. Simona Granati - Corbis/Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Federline, 47, married Spears, 43, in 2004 until their highly-contentious split in 2007. In the memoir, the dancer discussed his version of events that details Spears’ use of drugs and alcohol along with Spears’ explosive anger during the bitter custody battle over their two sons, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19.

K-Fed claims in the book that while he has kept his distance from his ex since the split, his sons have recounted their mother’s alarming behavior.

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” he writes. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

The dancer admits that he has not discussed the memoir’s contents with the singer, who has previously written in her own memoir that she was “never as wild as the press made it out to be” and “never had a drinking problem,” but admitted her “drug of choice” was the ADHD medication, Adderall.

Britney Spears has been public about her strained relationship with her two sons. Michael Buckner/Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SONY

Spears’ representative did not immediately respond for comment.

A representative for Britney told Metro: “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

For her part, Spears has spoken about the mental toll the split and not seeing her kids has taken on her. Last year, Jayden began initiating contact with his mother to mend the relationship.