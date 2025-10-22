Bruce Springsteen Went to Therapy Incognito After ‘Breakdown’

Bruce Springsteen is opening up about his mental health struggles, admitting he was so “embarrassed” by his need for therapy he would go to his psychiatrist’s office in disguise.

The Boss told BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter Scott Mills that he first suffered what he has called a “breakdown” around the time that he recorded his sixth album, Nebraska, but felt like he could not be open about his mental health issues.

He explained that his perceived need for secrecy came from growing up in a time when mental health was not discussed, adding that depression ran in his family, so he was raised believing that not getting help for mental illness was normal.

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Springsteen, 76, told listeners, “I was totally embarrassed. And for years, I would almost disguise myself before going into the psychiatrist’s office that had my baseball hat on and my glasses and I’m looking around and I’m sneaking in as fast as I can.”

“Just because, you know, I [grew] up to believe that it was embarrassing to ask for that kind of help and need that kind of help,” he added.

The rock star said it took him “years” to be able to go into his psychiatrist’s office just as himself, and has now been seeing a mental health professional for half of his life.

Springsteen is currently on a press tour alongside Emmy-winner Jeremy Allen White to promote the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen attend the "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2025 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The film is based on Warren Zane’s book, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making Of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, and covers Springsteen’s experience recording Nebraska. The film explores what it’s like to feel like you’re living in the shadow of previous successes, and the weight of trying to match up to enormous expectations.

Springsteen also appeared on The Graham Norton Show this past week to discuss his involvement in the film.

He told Norton that he had a great time on set, but felt guilty for being present while White was performing. He said, “Not only did Jeremy have to play me, but he had to play me while [I am] sitting right there watching him.”