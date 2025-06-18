Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Bruce Springsteen Has Harsh Words for America’s ‘Moron’-in-Chief

GOING DOWN
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.18.25 11:56AM EDT 
Bruce Springsteen
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen isn’t letting go of his war of words with Donald Trump. In a new profile for The New York Times, Springsteen said the president is a “moron,” but only partially responsible for the “tragic” state of America. “I think that it was the combination of the deindustrialization of the country and then the incredible increase in wealth disparity that left so many people behind. It was ripe for a demagogue,” Springsteen told the Times. “While I can’t believe it was this moron that came along, he fit the bill for some people. But what we’ve been living through in the last 70 days is things that we all said, ‘This can’t happen here.’ ‘This will never happen in America.’ And here we are.” He added, “It’s an American tragedy.” Springsteen has been taking every opportunity to rip Trump during his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” tour, which he opened by calling him a “treasonous” president who’s “persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent.” Trump eagerly fueled the verbal sparring match from his Truth Social account, calling Springsteen a “dried up prune” who “ought to keep his mouth shut.” Springsteen continued to drag the president on stage and in his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” EP, however, with the full public support of several rock legends—as Trump posted a doctored video of himself whacking the rocker with a golf ball.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
U.S. Mints Over 1,000 Millionaires Every Day for a Year as Private Wealth Surges
CASHING IN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.18.25 8:26AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of February 13, 2015 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 18,000 points for the first time in market history. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Over 379,000 people in the U.S. became dollar millionaires last year, equivalent to more than 1,000 every day, according to a new report. The 2025 Global Wealth Report from UBS found that the net worth of private individuals surged by 4.6 percent globally in 2024, with the Americas experiencing an 11 percent increase, driven by strong financial markets and a stable dollar. The U.S. now accounts for nearly 40 percent of the world’s millionaires, the report noted. Meanwhile, “Greater China,” which the report defines as mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, led in 2024 for individuals with net worth between $100,000 and $1 million, with 28.2 percent of the population falling into that bracket, followed by Western Europe at 25.4 percent, and North America at 20.9 percent. However, wealth disparities remain stark—over 80 percent of adults in the report sample worldwide still hold less than $100,000. A mere 1.6 percent of the sample are millionaires. UBS predicts average wealth per adult will continue rising over the next five years, led by the U.S. and followed by Greater China.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Soothe Daily Foot Fatigue Fast With This Three-in-One Massager
HAPPY FEET
Scouted Staff
Published 05.13.25 6:49PM EDT 
A person using the AuraHeal foot massager. They are sitting down on a couch and have both feet in the massager. They have grey pants and white socks on.
AuraHeal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You don’t need to splurge on a pricey spa day to treat your feet to professional-level pampering. AuraHeal’s foot massager does it at a fraction of the cost and from the comfort of your home.

Unlike other foot massagers on the market, AuraHeal combines three therapies to stimulate blood flow and provide deep relief from daily foot fatigue—Shiatsu, compression, and heat. You can adjust the vibration, deep tissue rollers, and heat (up to 131°F) to your liking.

Shiatsu Foot Massager
Buy At Amazon

Plus, there are three compression levels to choose from, each targeting a specific area of the foot: instep, heel, and ankles. Have big feet? Don’t sweat it. This foot massager is designed to comfortably fit up to a size 14. The machine itself is about as heavy as a drill, making it perfect for on-the-go relief.

To ensure a fresh and hygienic massage every time, AuraHeal made sure the breathable foot sleeves can be removed easily for effortless cleaning and maintenance. On top of reduced foot pain, users also report improved sleep quality, increased daily energy, and stress relief. Whether you’re dealing with foot pain, ankle discomfort, or just need some respite after a long day at work, AuraHeal’s foot messenger provides fast relief whenever you need it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Sole Survivor of Boeing Crash Carries Coffin of His Brother Killed in the Disaster
LAID TO REST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.18.25 10:46AM EDT 
Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carries the coffin of his brother, Ajay, who was also killed in the crash.
BBC

The sole survivor of the Air India crash carried the coffin of his brother, who was among those killed in the disaster, on Wednesday. Vishwashkumar Ramesh, 40, was on the same Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner as his brother, Ajay, when the London-bound aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff last Thursday. At least 270 people, including Ajay, were killed—Ramesh was the only passenger to survive. The bereaved brother was later spotted walking towards the smoldering wreckage just minutes after escaping in a vain attempt to save his brother. Ramesh had his face and arms covered with bandages as he carried the flower-adorned coffin to the crematorium in Diu, western India—a town which lost 14 other people in the crash, according to the BBC. Ramesh was also seen sobbing in anguish at the ceremony. Ramesh was seated in seat 11A on the doomed aircraft—a window seat by the emergency exit—while brother Ajay was several rows in 11J, according to the Hindustan Times.

Read it at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg8591rpjyo

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Trump’s Plan Is Pushing Health Insurers to Hike Premiums
PRICE TO PAY
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.18.25 10:02AM EDT 
President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs".
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some health insurers say President Trump’s tariffs are driving them to raise premiums they will charge to individual and small group plans next year. Independent Health Benefits Corporation has informed New York regulators that it plans to increase 2026 premiums for its individual market enrollees by 38.4 percent, with 3 percent of that directly attributed to projected cost increases for drugs and imported drugs resulting from tariffs, a spokesperson told Axios. UnitedHealthcare of Oregon said nearly 3 percent of its planned 19.8 percent increase for small group enrollees stems from tariff uncertainty. Trump has signaled that sector-specific tariffs on pharmaceuticals are expected “very soon,” fueling uncertainty as Congress weighs cutting Medicaid and ending enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Insurers “don’t have any historical precedent or data to project what this is going to mean for their business and health costs,” Matt McGough, policy analyst for health policy non-profit KFF, told Axios. “There are sort of a perfect storm of factors that are driving prices up,” said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor at Georgetown’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Ted Cruz Rages at Tucker Carlson After ‘Gotcha’ Moment
CRUZ DAMAGE CONTROL
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 06.18.25 3:26AM EDT 
Published 06.18.25 2:22AM EDT 
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Ted Cruz.
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Ted Cruz. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Ted Cruz has bitterly clapped back after a preview of an interview with Tucker Carlson saw him ridiculed on social media. On Tuesday, Carlson dropped a clip where he asked Cruz “How many people live in Iran, by the way?” When the senator responded he did not know, an incredulous Carlson snapped: “You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?” The Daily Beast covered the fallout from the clip, which descended into Carlson laughing in Cruz’s face. Comments on social media included, “Is it possible to absolutely loathe Tucker Carlson and enjoy the f--k out of watching him destroy Ted Cruz at the same time?” Political commentator Brian Krassenstein leaned into the looming MAGA civil war, stating the video was a sign “the Republican Party is self-destructing.” Cruz took to his X account in an attempt to save face. “He released a snippet playing a ‘gotcha’ on the population of Iran,” Cruz said of Carlson’s preview. “I declined to play that silly game. WATCH the full 2-hr interview, where Tucker ATTACKS Trump, attacks the ‘AIPAC lobby,’ and falsely claims Iran is NOT trying to assassinate Trump.” The full interview is released on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Doomed Boeing 787 Likely Had Emergency System Activated Before Deadly Crash
DISASTER MYSTERY
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.18.25 7:44AM EDT 
Air India flight 171
SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images

Investigators believe an Air India Boeing 787 had its emergency-power generator activated when it crashed in Ahmedabad last week, killing all but one of the 242 people on board, according to the Wall Street Journal. The outlet reported that preliminary inquiries into the disaster indicate the aircraft’s ram air turbine (RAT)—a backup generator that can be triggered manually or automatically during severe system failures—may have been operating when the London-bound aircraft slammed into a dormitory for medical students less than a minute after takeoff. The jet reached an altitude of just 625 feet before it stopped transmitting location data. According to a Boeing 787 manual reviewed by the Journal, the RAT can activate if both engines fail, if all three hydraulic systems lose pressure, or if cockpit instruments lose power due to electrical faults. The findings are preliminary, and an investigation is ongoing, people familiar with the crash cautioned. Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the crash, described the aircraft freezing midair before it plummeted. He was seated by an emergency exit and escaped before the aircraft was engulfed in flames.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Giant Volcano Eruption Triggers Emergency Evacuations and Grounds Flights
HEATING UP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.18.25 7:32AM EDT 
Villagers watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025. A volcano in eastern Indonesia spewed a colossal ash tower into the sky on June 17, authorities said, after they raised its alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
STR/AFP via Getty Images

A giant volcanic eruption in Indonesia has triggered emergency evacuations and grounded dozens of international flights. Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, a twin volcano located in the southeastern part of the island of Flores, blasted an ash cloud about 33,000 feet into the sky early on Tuesday evening, the country’s volcanology agency said, and continued spewing smoke plumes on Wednesday. The column of ash was visible almost 93 miles away, according to the Associated Press. No casualties have been reported, but locals from villages within five miles of the double-holed crater have evacuated the area. The rising ash can cause problems for commercial airliners, which generally cruise at around 35,000 feet, so dozens of flights were canceled on Wednesday as a precaution. This includes flights from Australia, Malaysia, India, and China, destined for the paradise island of Bali. An eruption at the same volcano in November resulted in nine people losing their lives. Thousands of people were also forced to evacuate the area around the nearly 6,000-foot peak.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Airfares From Europe to the U.S. Are Tanking Under Trump
NO-FLY ZONE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 06.18.25 7:50AM EDT 
Published 06.18.25 6:58AM EDT 
President Donald Trump speaks to the media.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The prices of flights between the U.S. and Europe have dropped to their lowest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic as travelers choose to steer clear of Donald Trump’s America. Overseas arrivals to the U.S. in May have dropped 2.8 percent since last year, while in March the cost of flight from Western Europe was down by 17 percent on the previous year. Round-trip tickets to major American cities are down by an average of 10 percent this summer, according to travel booking app Hopper, with fares in line with the average prices to Europe in summer 2019, before the pandemic. “Fewer seats filled by European travelers to the U.S., and a slower pace of growth in U.S. outbound to Europe than last year, will tend to cast 2025 as a tougher year to make money on transatlantic routes,” Aran Ryan, director of industry studies at Tourism Economics, told Reuters. On the flip side, there are 4.3 percent more international flights scheduled from U.S. airports this summer, Hopper reports, while passenger numbers into the country from Eastern Europe have also risen.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Made-for-Summer THC Drink Delivers the Buzz You Want—Without the Brain Fog
🪄🌵
Scouted Staff
Published 05.09.25 5:32PM EDT 
Hand with nail polish pouring a Magic Cactus beverage into a glass, next to table with other Magic Cactus cans and cacti
Magic Cactus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.

Magic Cactus — Spiced Peach (12-pack)
Also available in Watermelon Hibiscus and Lavender Raspberry
Buy At Magic Cactus$54

Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Trump Boasts About ‘Great’ Poll Numbers as Approval Slumps
QUOTING WHO?
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Published 06.18.25 3:03AM EDT 
Trump
Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump appeared to self-soothe on Truth Social Tuesday amid converging crises, writing “‘Great Poll Numbers For Trump!’” Moments earlier, he shared a link to polling by InsiderAdvantage that indicated he had a +10 job approval rating. He seems to have plucked out an outlier—most other polls this week have shown him still stuck in negative territory. The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, out Monday, found Trump’s net approval rating had declined by 1 point to -4. An Economist/YouGov poll from June 13-16 found 54% of respondents disapproved of Trump’s job performance and 41% approved—an overall drop in job approval. It also found a dip in approval of his handling of major issues such as the economy and immigration. A Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed a slight slump in Trump’s approval rating since its May poll. It follows a chaotic two weeks in which the president has had a high-profile breakup from billionaire Elon Musk, ordered federal immigration raids and military deployments in Los Angeles that set off nationwide protests, and is now embroiled in a Republican civil war over the conflict that erupted between Iran and Israel last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer, 70, Expecting Baby Number 8
CHEAPER BY THE OCTET?
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.17.25 11:30PM EDT 
Kelsey Grammer
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, 70, is expecting his eighth child. In photos obtained by People magazine, the actor could be seen walking around London with his pregnant wife, Kayte Walsh, 46. This marks the couple’s fourth baby together, and Grammer’s eighth child overall. The actor and Walsh have already welcomed three children: daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. The Cheers alum is also a father to daughter Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, and daughter Greer, 33, with his ex Barrie Buckner. Grammer also has a daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer. “My children—my young children, older children—the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” the five-time Emmy winner told Variety in a June 2024 interview. “My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic—all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now