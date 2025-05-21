WATCH: Trump Posts Bizarre Video of Him Whacking Bruce Springsteen

President Donald Trump is taking out his mid-week anger by launching a golf ball at the legendary Bruce Springsteen—or at least it seems that way in a viral video edit he posted on Truth Social Wednesday.

Trump posted a video of himself hitting a golf ball into Bruce Springsteen pic.twitter.com/m8zquzx9Yw — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 21, 2025

In the fake edited video, Trump hits a golf ball while wearing a classic MAGA hat as a crowd behind him cheers and claps. Then, the clip bizarrely cuts to a clip of Bruce Springsteen walking up stairs when suddenly an animated ball smacks him in the back and he tumbles over. As Springsteen rolls on the ground, the audio continues as people shout “very nice” and “good shot.”

The real video of Springsteen was taken at one of his concerts, where the 75-year-old singer tripped and fell.

Bruce Springsteen urged concert goers last week to "stand with us against authoritarianism." Shirlaine Forrest/Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Trump and Springsteen’s feud has heated up since the rocker blasted the president for his policies.

“In my home America, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, it is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” he said last week during a concert in Manchester, England.

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us, raise your voices and stand with us against authoritarianism and let freedom ring,” he added.

President Donald Trump is an avid golfer and has spent nearly 30% of his presidency so far teeing up. Lauren Sopourn/Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images

His comments echoed earlier sentiment he had voiced, where he noted “there’s some very weird, strange, and dangerous s--- going on” in the U.S.

“In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now,” he said.

Trump bit back immediately. The president posted on Truth Social calling Springsteen a “dried out ‘prune.’”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” he said on Truth Social. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy—Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden.”

Bruce Springsteen slammed Donald Trump during a concert last week, calling his administration "incompetent" and "treasonous." Al Pereira/Al Pereira/Getty Images

He continued: “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’,” Trump wrote. “Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

On the very same day, Trump raged at another famous musician.

On Friday, he posted: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”