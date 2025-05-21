Bruce Springsteen Escalates Trump Feud With New Music Release

Bruce Springsteen made it clear he is not backing down from Donald Trump in their ongoing beef by releasing a new EP featuring the rants that prompted the president to call for a “major” investigation into the rock legend.

Springsteen released the new EP “Land of Hope and Dreams” on Wednesday, featuring four songs and two anti-Trump speeches he recorded during his Manchester, England tour of the same name on May 14. The rocker opened the tour by calling Trump’s administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” in no holds barred rants that are now forever cemented in the new EP.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images) Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

The music icon also blasted Trump for “persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent,” “siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom,” and “taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers.”

Trump was predictably incensed, and rushed to Truth Social for a round of name-calling. That’s when the president called Springsteen “dumb as a rock,” “Highly Overrated,” and claimed he “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics.”

Trump also insisted Springsteen “KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT” and declared he wanted an “major investigation” into whether Springsteen, Beyoncé, and other artists were paid to make appearances at Kamala Harris’ fundraisers. Trump’s outbursts did little to dissuade Springsteen—or other artists—from pushing back.

Fellow rocker and anti-Trumper Neil Young jumped into the fray to defend Springsteen on Monday, telling Trump to “STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING” and instead “think about saving America from the mess you made” in comments posted to his website.

“The majority of our elected representatives have utterly failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government,” Springsteen said on stage after Trump’s retaliatory jabs.

As the news emerged that Springsteen had packaged his anti-Trump remarks into the project, which also includes the songs “Land of Hope and Dreams,” “Long Walk Home,” “My City of Ruins,” and “Chimes of Freedom,” Trump responded by posting a doctored video that depicts him hitting the musician with a golf ball.