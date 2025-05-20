We’re sorry, the old Handmaid’s Tale can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because it’s dead.

Hulu’s just premiered the first look at Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Look What You Made Me Do” off her 2017 Reputation album, and Swifties are losing their minds already, declaring her decision to debut the song in a feminist dystopian drama as “iconic.”

The track kicks off the opening sequence in the newest episode titled “Execution,” which follows June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and a group of red-robed handmaids who are about to stage an uprising against the Commanders—a group of powerful men in the totalitarian society responsible for the enslavement of women as concubines.

“I don’t like your little games/Don’t like your tilted stage,” Swift sings as the handmaids walk in formation down a dark road at night.

D'Arcy Carden, Madeline Brewer, and Samira Wiley Steve Wilkie/Steve Wilkie/Disney

Suddenly, armed trucks come peeling down the road, their sirens blasting. June screams for the women to start running. As she turns to check how close the vehicles are to them, a series of coordinated explosions go off, taking all the men and their trucks out at once.

In an interview with Billboard, Moss, who acts as the show’s star and executive producer, explains why she thought it was important to play a Swift song in the dystopian series.

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show, and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” Moss said.

She continued: “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

Amanda Brugel Steve Wilkie/Steve Wilkie/Disney

Recently, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, writing: “ “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” For reference, he first said he “hated her” after the pop star endorsed Kamala Harris over him for the 2024 presidential election.

Given the timing of Trump’s recent post, Swifties are loving the fact that the pop star chose to drop her song about getting revenge in a show all about the evils of a Christian fascist regime.

Trump: “I made Taylor Swift less popular”



Taylor: *Drops LWYMMD TV during a show about women being silenced, controlled, and reduced to wombs.* pic.twitter.com/HZckiBYQbw — a 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@annemoonv) May 20, 2025

the concept of taylor first movement in months being lwymmd tv in the handmaids tale(a work of literary excellence talking about the control of women and their bodies) during the trump presidency pic.twitter.com/k9J3vPPEBV — em🧸 (@a_gold_rush) May 20, 2025

Taylor’s re-recorded vengeance hits different in Gilead! — Zartashia Rai (@lifewithzartash) May 20, 2025

Not to mention, Swifties are thrilled that the re-vamped track likely means that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is right around the corner.

“THE QUEEN OF POP IS COMING BACK,” one fan exclaimed on X.

“HERE WE GO,” another fan commented.

After waiting more than two years for Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Swifties really couldn’t be more “ready for it.” (Get it?)