Trump’s Bizarre Take on Taylor Swift: ‘No Longer Hot’

Donald Trump has revived his bizarre beef with global superstar Taylor Swift, claiming she is “no longer hot.”

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” he wrote on Truth Social Friday.

Trump first struck at the pop megastar in September, posting only “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” after she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift said in an Instagram post. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Trump then went after Swift again on Fox News, saying that he “was not a Taylor Swift fan” and that “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

He also made a dig at her during the Super Bowl in February, when she was booed.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium,” he posted. “MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Then in March, Swift endorsed Tennessee’s democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, endorsing her “pro-human rights and pro-LGBTQ+” positions.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” she said on Instagram.

Trump responded by saying that he now likes Swift’s tunes “25 percent less.”