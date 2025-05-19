Karoline Leavitt Laughs Off Trump’s Taylor Swift Diss

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt laughed off President Donald Trump’s bizarre comment that Taylor Swift is “no longer hot” during Monday’s press briefing.

“Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work,” Leavitt claimed after Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed her on what the president’s jab had meant. “And I will leave it at that.”

On Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president previously said of Swift, "I find her very beautiful." Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump’s fixation on the pop superstar stretches back years, and he weighed in on her looks before with a very different opinion.

“I think she’s beautiful—very beautiful! I find her very beautiful,” Trump told author Ramin Setoodeh in November 2023.

While on the campaign trail last year, he posted a slew of AI-generated images falsely depicting Swift and her fans endorsing him for president. But after Swift came out in support of former Vice President Kamala Harris instead, Trump raged, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Swift is dating the Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, who did not make a public endorsement in the 2024 election—unlike the singer. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Trump has previously suggested that his feud with Swift had swayed public opinion against her. When Swift—who is dating the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce—was booed by the heavily pro-Eagles crowd during the Super Bowl in February, the president was quick to take credit.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium,” he posted. “MAGA is very unforgiving!”

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to take his latest swipe at the pop star Friday, when he flew home from a trip to the Middle East on Air Force One.

While in the air, Trump took on another megastar, lashing out at Bruce Springsteen less than an hour after criticizing Swift.

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT,” the famously thin-skinned president fumed. Springsteen had slammed the Trump administration as “treasonous” and “incompetent” earlier in the week.