Bono Flames Trump Over Bruce Springsteen Beef

Bono weighed in on Donald Trump’s war with Bruce Springsteen, telling Jimmy Kimmel, “There’s only one boss in America.”

During Bono’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night to promote his upcoming documentary film, Bono: Stories of Surrender, Kimmel cheekily asked the rocker “whose side” he was on, “Trump or Bruce Springsteen?”

Trump has been engaging in a tit for tat with Springsteen ever since the rocker took aim at the president for “persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent,” “taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers,” and more during his Manchester tour opener earlier this month.

The president insisted the music icon “ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT” as he unleashed a torrent of verbal personal attacks, calling Springsteen a “dried up prune” and threatening to “majorly” investigate whether him, Bono, Beyoncé, and Oprah Winfrey were paid to perform at her fundraisers.

Bono clarified Tuesday that he has “never” performed for Kamala Harris—or any other candidate. “U2 and I have never [been] paid or played a show to support any candidate, from any party,” he said. “It has never happened.”

What actually happened wasn’t front of mind for the president during his Truth Social rant as he questioned why Springsteen would “ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO??? I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter.”

Bono slammed Trump’s social media platform of choice as he set the record straight. “It’s called Truth Social—seems to be pretty antisocial—and not very true a lot of the time.”

Despite the inaccuracy of Trump’s post, however, Bono said he wasn’t exactly peeved at being mentioned. “To be in the company of Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, and Oprah—I’d play tambourine in that band.”

Springsteen hasn’t been fazed by Trump’s outbursts as he continues to call out the president’s “tyranny.” On the same day that Trump posted a doctored video showing him hitting Springsteen with a golf ball, Springsteen had already shot back by dropping an EP full of his most scathing Trump takedowns.

The rocker’s support in the ongoing beef continues to grow, with Neil Young and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello backing him full force.