Rocker Rages Against Trump for Attacking Bruce Springsteen

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello used his Boston Calling Music Festival set to slam Donald Trump amid the president’s ongoing beef with Bruce Springsteen, telling the crowd “F--- that guy,” as he performed in front of a “F--- Trump” backdrop, reports Boston.com.

The hyper-political guitarist told the crowd Monday that Trump was only “mad” at Springsteen because the rock icon “draws a bigger audience.” Springsteen and Trump have been in a back-and-forth that began when the rocker called out the president for “persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent” and “taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers,” among other things.

Trump responded with several long-winded rants of his own, calling Springsteen a “dried up prune” and threatening a “major” investigation into whether Springsteen, Beyoncé, and others were paid to make appearances at Kamala Harris’ fundraisers. He later posted a doctored video of himself hitting Springsteen with a golf ball.

Springsteen hasn’t backed down from the fight, continuing to rant against Trump during his “The Land of Hopes and Dreams” tour and then releasing an EP with his most scathing anti-Trump remarks, cementing his disdain for the president into music history.

Morello backed his fellow rocker in the ongoing beef on Monday. “Bruce is going after Trump because Bruce, his whole life, he’s been about truth, justice, democracy, equality,” he said during his Boston Calling set, before adding, “F--- that guy,” per Boston.com.

To make it more clear, Morello debuted a backdrop adorned with “F--- Trump” paraphernalia as he began his 2021 track, “Let’s Get the Party Started.” He later displayed a “F--- I.C.E.” sticker on the back of his guitar.

Morello also used part of his hour-long set to shout out Harvard University, his alma mater, in its legal battle with the president, as he praised the institution for offering a free course on “basic U.S. government, understanding the Constitution, and how to recognize a dictatorship takeover of your country.”

Morello’s sharp rebukes of Trump come after Neil Young jumped into the fray to defend Springsteen, telling Trump, “STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.” He added, “I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us.”