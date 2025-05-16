Triggered Trump Unloads on Bruce Springsteen in Wild Rant

President Donald Trump is losing it after Bruce Springsteen torched his administration as “treasonous” and “incompetent.”

“This dried out “prune” of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country,” the 78-year-old president fumed on Truth Social Friday morning.

Calling Springsteen, 75, “dumb as a rock” and “Highly Overrated,” Trump went after the music legend for “speaking badly about the President of the United States.”

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy,” he said of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and one of the world’s best-selling artists. “[He’s] just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of his 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour in Manchester, England. "Raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!" he told the crowd. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Though Trump now insists that he’s never been a Springsteen fan, he used to blare “Born in the U.S.A” at rallies in 2016—much to the rocker’s dismay.

The president’s hissy fit came in response to Springsteen’s remarks at the start of the “Land of Hope & Dreams” European tour earlier this week.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen told the crowd in Manchester, England before performing the tour’s namesake song.

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Throughout the show, Springsteen—who performed at a rally for Kamala Harris last year—came back to the subject, slamming Trump for attacking the press, cozying up to dictators, and defunding universities, without directly naming him.

He also decried the Trump administration for its “sadistic” firing of federal workers, mass deportations, and for “abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death.”

It’s not the first time the “Dancing in the Dark” singer has taken aim at Trump—he’s spent years warning that the former president poses a threat to democracy. But his latest rebukes clearly hit an nerve with the famously thin-skinned president, who launched into a familiar tirade against his predecessor—as he often does when trying to deflect criticism.

He chastised Springsteen for supporting former President Joe Biden, whom he described as “a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now!” he added.

Trump is flying back to the United States after wrapping up his Middle East trip. In another unhinged Truth Social post he presumably typed out while aboard Air Force One, he said Taylor Swift had stopped being “hot.”