Bruce Willis Seen With Family in Touching Thanksgiving Snaps

Bruce Willis was pictured with his family as he celebrated Thanksgiving amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The former movie star, 69, was seen smiling on Thursday alongside his daughters Scout and Tallulah in photos shared to social media. The two girls and his eldest daughter Rumer were born during Willis' marriage to ex-wife Demi Moore.

Tallulah added the caption “Grateful” to the snaps of her looking adoringly at Scout and her father touching noses as he held a “Best Dad Ever” plaque.

The Hollywood icon was diagnosed with FTD in February 2023, shortly after he retired from acting due to aphasia, a brain disorder that affects speech and understanding of language.

He is now married to Emma Heming with whom he shares two young daughters.

Willis' wife and daughters update fans on the actor's well being. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Since his diagnosis, Willis has remained largely out of the public eye. His family, however, continuously updates fans on his condition and well being.

In September, Tallulah revealed that Willis was “stable” during an appearance on Today.

“He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good. And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love,” she said.

Other celebrities also marked their Thanksgiving celebrations on social media.

Singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson shared sweet photos of their family to Instagram with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback writing, “So much to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving!!”

Meanwhile, Lily Collins posted snaps of her husband Charlie McDowell and their dog Redford with the caption “Grateful for my boys, today and every day. Thank you for making every day an adventure. Love you beyond…"