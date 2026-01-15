Caitlyn Jenner Weighs In on Daughter’s Movie Star Boyfriend

Caitlyn Jenner revealed how she feels about the match between Timothée Chalamet and her daughter Kylie Jenner, to TMZ on Thursday.

Asked for her thoughts on the pairing, Jenner had mostly positive things to say. “I just want my daughter to be happy, and she is, and I like that,” Jenner said.

Pressed further, Jenner revealed that she had indeed met the Marty Supreme star, who she said was a “great kid” and “phenomenal actor.”

Ultimately, Jenner was squeezed for the bottom line, which she said was that Chalamet is “very good to Kylie, which is even more important.”

Chalamet declared his love for Jenner from the Critics Choice stage earlier this month. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Kylie, the youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, 28, has been romantically linked to Chalamet, 30, since the spring of 2023, when rumors began swirling that she was dating the actor. Jenner shares two children with her ex, rapper Travis Scott—Stormi, 7, and Aire, who is almost 3. Chalamet indicated how serious the relationship was when he declared his love for Jenner during his acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month.

The couple also brought attention to their relationship the previous month, when they wore matching orange outfits to the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme. (The look was later parodied at the Critics’ Choice Awards by Hacks stars Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter).

The couple's orange looks from the "Marty Supreme" premiere were later parodied at the Critics Choice Awards. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Even without the public interest in his love life, Chalamet is dominating the awards season conversation for the second year in a row with Marty Supreme, following his turn as Bob Dylan in last year’s A Complete Unknown, for which he won the SAG Award for male actor in a leading role.