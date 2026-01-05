Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar Rival Caught Looking Unimpressed at Speech

Actor Timothée Chalamet expressed his love as he won Best Actor at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, and also received an unexpected reaction from acting rival Michael B. Jordan.

Chalamet, 30, won the accolade for his performance in Josh Safdie’s 2025 hit Marty Supreme at the 31st Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Barbara on Sunday night. Chalamet thanked many people in his speech, but gave a significant shout-out to Jenner, 28.

“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation,” Chalamet, 30, said as he picked up his first major trophy for Josh Safdie’s 2025 hit Marty Supreme. “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

The cameras panned to Jenner, who mouthed “I love you” back to Chalamet.

Jordan’s reaction to Chalamet’s speech, meanwhile, is the one going viral. A video of him looking unimpressed as Chalamet gave a short tribute to Jenner is going viral, with fans speculating about Jordan’s expression and why the camera chose to focus on the Sinners actor, rather than on Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Chalamet took home one of the most significant awards of the night for his career-defining performance in Marty Supreme, winning over Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Wagner Moura, Joel Edgerton, and Jordan. The young actor stumbled over his words as he began his speech, telling the audience, “Damn, I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be.”

Beyond his shout-out to Jenner, the actor is making headlines for his mentions of fellow nominees, mainly to Jordan, who was nominated for his dual-role performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Timothée Chalamet, winner of the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor, gave shout-outs to his fellow nominees, including Michael B. Jordan. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

“Michael, unbelievable [performance] I just rewatched Sinners, I hadn’t seen that credits scene, I’m glad I stuck around the second time,” Chalamet said. Cameras panned to Jordan, who smiled and laughed in acknowledgement.

Towards the end of his speech, Chalamet pointed to Jordan once again, saying, “Michael, I love your work, man.”

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023, and while they have made numerous red-carpet appearances together in the past year, they have rarely spoken about their relationship. The two seem to be intent on making things more publicly official, with Chalamet also commenting a series of heart emojis on Jenner’s Instagram post from Jan. 4, 2026.

Actor Timothée Chalamet commented on girlfriend Kylie Jenner's Instagram post in a rare display of affection on social media. Instagram/Kylie Jenner.