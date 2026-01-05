The Most Heinous Looks From the Critics Choice Awards 2026

2026 has barely started and we’re already into the Hollywood awards season with the Critics Choice Awards.

The 31st installment of the awards, which are voted on by over 600 entertainment journalists, were held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport on Sunday.

Truth be told, stylists are generally keeping their wilder fashion looks for the Oscars, the Grammys, and the Golden Globes, which will get more eyeballs for their celebrity clients.

But there was still a bit of fun to be had with celebrities dressing to hang in an actual airport hangar.

Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs

Meg Stalter is a serial offender in the best possible way, saving red carpets from turning beige by bringing some intended comedy to these events. Stalter and her Hacks co-star and Paul W. Downs pulled off a killer celebrity couple throwback look. Nope, no Britney and Justin double denim vibes, we’re talking a fresh choice: Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s matching orange leather look from the Marty Supreme premiere less than 28 days ago. Impressive.

Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Brianna Bryson/WireImage

US-French actor Timothee Chalamet (L) and US media personality Kylie Jenner attend the premiere of "Marty Supreme" in Los Angeles, California, on December 8, 2025. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Speaking of Hacks, the talented performer channelled major Seinfeld puffy sleeve energy on Sunday’s show. Could it be any puffier? She also didn’t win, which robbed us of another fiery acceptance speech moment.

Hannah Einbinder hits the red carpet. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

The Australian is rocking a mullet and mustache combination, veering close to Benson Boone territory, sans backflips. He cultivated a full beard for Wuthering Heights, and now internet sleuths are questioning if this lip tickler is being used for the time-jump storyline in the long, long overdue new series of Euphoria.

Jacob Elordi rocking sunglasses at Santa Monica airport. JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

Nick Offerman

From someone with unexpected facial hair, to someone who doesn’t look completely dressed without his signature verdant ‘stache.

Nick Offerman and his rarely-seen top lip. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jillian Bell

The Workaholics star didn’t exactly scream red carpet glamor, but you dress for comfort when you’re headed to the airport, much to Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy’s horror.

Jillian Bell attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. Savion Washington/WireImage

Patricia Arquette

Love her. Not sure about this get-up.

US actress Patricia Arquette at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Erin Doherty

The British actress won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Adolescence—she was the child psychologist—so after being in last year’s most grim TV experience, she can dress like a perfume bottle if she wishes. Looks like this would have been tough to sit down in.

Erin Doherty hits the red carpet in emerald green. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Omar Benson Miller & Miles Caton

One of these Sinners stars dressed for airport comfort, in a mismatched suit and a not-quite-tied tie.

Omar Benson Miller and Miles Caton attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice

Audrey Nuna

The rapper and singer, who voices Mira in KPop Demon Hunters, wore a shift dress by Marc Jacobs with round skirt and sleeves that channelled Mickey Mouse. And check out those clog-inspired shoes.

Audrey Nuna arrives at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic