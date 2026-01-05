The Most Heinous Looks From the Critics Choice Awards 2026

2026 has barely started and we’re already into the Hollywood awards season with the Critics Choice Awards.
The 31st installment of the awards, which are voted on by over 600 entertainment journalists, were held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport on Sunday.
Truth be told, stylists are generally keeping their wilder fashion looks for the Oscars, the Grammys, and the Golden Globes, which will get more eyeballs for their celebrity clients.
But there was still a bit of fun to be had with celebrities dressing to hang in an actual airport hangar.
Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs
Meg Stalter is a serial offender in the best possible way, saving red carpets from turning beige by bringing some intended comedy to these events. Stalter and her Hacks co-star and Paul W. Downs pulled off a killer celebrity couple throwback look. Nope, no Britney and Justin double denim vibes, we’re talking a fresh choice: Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s matching orange leather look from the Marty Supreme premiere less than 28 days ago. Impressive.
Hannah Einbinder
Speaking of Hacks, the talented performer channelled major Seinfeld puffy sleeve energy on Sunday’s show. Could it be any puffier? She also didn’t win, which robbed us of another fiery acceptance speech moment.
Jacob Elordi
The Australian is rocking a mullet and mustache combination, veering close to Benson Boone territory, sans backflips. He cultivated a full beard for Wuthering Heights, and now internet sleuths are questioning if this lip tickler is being used for the time-jump storyline in the long, long overdue new series of Euphoria.
Nick Offerman
From someone with unexpected facial hair, to someone who doesn’t look completely dressed without his signature verdant ‘stache.
Jillian Bell
The Workaholics star didn’t exactly scream red carpet glamor, but you dress for comfort when you’re headed to the airport, much to Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy’s horror.
Patricia Arquette
Love her. Not sure about this get-up.
Erin Doherty
The British actress won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Adolescence—she was the child psychologist—so after being in last year’s most grim TV experience, she can dress like a perfume bottle if she wishes. Looks like this would have been tough to sit down in.
Omar Benson Miller & Miles Caton
One of these Sinners stars dressed for airport comfort, in a mismatched suit and a not-quite-tied tie.
Audrey Nuna
The rapper and singer, who voices Mira in KPop Demon Hunters, wore a shift dress by Marc Jacobs with round skirt and sleeves that channelled Mickey Mouse. And check out those clog-inspired shoes.