Canceled Star’s MAGA Comeback Movie Has a Truly Bonkers Plot

Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors, who was dropped from the MCU and other projects following his conviction for reckless assault in 2023, has aligned himself with the MAGA movement in the trailer for his new movie.

The action film, titled Run Hide Fight: Infidels, stars Majors as an army vet in a plot that takes on 2024’s nationwide college protests over the war in Gaza.

The description of the film, which is produced by conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro and his Daily Wire company, reads, “When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of ‘Uncle Tom’ smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil.”

The trailer opens with images of terror attacks, including footage from September 11, as well as images from the campus protests, Fox News hosts reporting on terror plots, and a clip of Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, telling the network, “Radical Islam has designs openly on the West.” It ends with the image of a college campus on which an ISIS flag flies, and the ominous message, “Coming soon…Or already here.”

Majors himself does not appear in the trailer.

Marco Rubio makes an appearance in the film's trailer. The Daily Wire/YouTube

The production was not without hiccups, as a set accident in which the actor and his co-star, JC Kilcoyne, fell through a window during filming was captured on video in footage obtained by Deadline. The incident, which occurred “after the window was replaced with an unsecured sheet of tempered glass to be purposefully shattered in a later stunt,” led to a crew walkout over unsafe working conditions. Kilcoyne reportedly required stitches, but both actors were largely unharmed following the fall.

Run Hide Fight: Infidels co-producer Dallas Sonnier called the strike “illegitimate” at the time.

Marco Rubio makes an appearance in the film's trailer. The Daily Wire/YouTube

Majors, 36, who played Kang in the MCU, including in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, attempted a mainstream comeback last spring to promote his independent film Magazine Dreams. On the press tour, he was questioned about his role in the domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend that led to his convictions of misdemeanor third-degree reckless assault and a non-criminal harassment charge.

Following the verdict, he was dropped from his role in the MCU. While Majors avoided jail time for the incident, he was sentenced to 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and probation.

Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2023. Mega/Reuters

During his comeback tour last March, Rolling Stone published a leaked phone call in which the actor appears to admit to strangling his ex. Asked about the audio on the daytime talk show, Sherri, Majors said, “God has a plan… I can’t speak about it, but I do know there’s a plan. I’ve let go of control, and I just say, ‘Hey, whatever it is, it is.’”

The following February, his movie with the conservative brand The Daily Wire was announced. Run Hide Fight: Infidels will stream as a subscription exclusive on The Daily Wire+. The company has made a habit of embracing actors shunned by Hollywood, including Armie Hammer, who was accused of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse by multiple women in 2021 before landing a starring role produced by the company. Former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano did the same after she was fired for posting far-right messages on social media.

The film’s co-producer cited that part of the film’s storyline will address the “woke mind virus.” The Daily Wire/YouTube

Run Hide Fight: Infidels co-producer Dallas Sonnier told Page Six about the film, “The woke mind virus has captured Hollywood for the past 12 years, and while woke is winding down, there is a new obsession with the anti-Israel, pro-Palestine movement that deserves to be mocked in a movie again.” He added, “If you’re afraid to put radical jihadis as your villains, then you’re a wimpy movie producer. We don’t have that fear.”

He also told the site that Majors will be doing press for the film. “He loved the script, loved shooting the movie, is so great in the film, and he is totally 1,000 percent behind it,” Sonnier said. “He’s a total movie star. The camera just locks in on him and cannot look away. What an honor to be able to work with such an amazing actor.”