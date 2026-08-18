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Radio Host Predicts How Trump Could Usher in End of America

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Charlamagne tha God claimed that it’s a “wrap for America as a country.”

Tomas Thor
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Charlamagne tha God said America’s system of checks and balances has failed, warning the country is doomed unless Trump officials are jailed.

“If every single person in this administration isn’t in jail in the next five years, it’s just a wrap for America as a country,” Charlamagne said Tuesday on The Breakfast Club.

“We used to be a proper country,” he added. “I thought we had checks and balances, but maybe we never did.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Eric Trump (center), the newly appointed ALT5 Board Director of World Liberty Financial, is joined by his brother and ALT5 Board Observer Donald Trump Jr. (left), Zach Witkoff (center left), Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, and Zak Folkman (right), World Liberty Financial Co-Founder and ALT5 Board Observer to mark the $1.5B partnership between World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5 Sigma with the ringing of the NASDAQ opening bell on August 13, 2025 in New York City. The deal, in which ALT5 Sigma acquired 7.5 percent of the total WLFI token supply, marks a step in merging traditional finance with digital assets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Trump has received $580 million from World Liberty Finacial Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 48-year-old host was reacting to news that World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency company, received conditional approval from the Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a national trust bank.

Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, helped launch World Liberty Financial in 2024. The sons of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, are also among the company’s founders.

The president’s latest financial disclosure showed that he received about $515 million from sales of World Liberty tokens and another $65 million from equity sales in its holding company.

The approval drew pushback from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called it a “brazen act of self-dealing.”

“President Trump is now the first president in history to approve, operate, and supervise his own bank,” Warren said in a statement. “This is the most brazen act of self-dealing our financial system has ever seen - and Congress cannot allow it to stand.”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 15: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Charlamagne Tha God pose for a photo before "We The People: An Audio Townhall With Kamala Harris and Charlamagne Tha God" on October 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Charlamagne tha God was a prominent endorser of Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, has repeatedly clashed with Trump.

Last August, Trump branded The Breakfast Club host a “dope” who “knows nothing about me or what I have done” after Charlamagne criticized the president’s tax and spending law during an appearance on Fox News with Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Charlamagne Tha God and host Lara Trump during an interview on "My View With Lara Trump" at Fox News Studios on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Charlamagne Tha God appeared on Lara Trump's "My View" last summer. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Charlamagne acknowledged that he personally stood to benefit from the law’s tax breaks but criticized its impact on Medicaid.

“There’s going to be so many people that’s hurt by that bill,” he said at the time. “Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and will put people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in, I’m not for.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)
Charlamagne tha God hosts The Breakfast Club weekly Monday through Friday. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Ti

Charlamagne rose from an unpaid radio internship in South Carolina in the late 1990s to become one of the country’s most prominent radio personalities. He joined New York’s Power 105.1 as a co-host of The Breakfast Club in 2010.

Charlamagne was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame alongside The Breakfast Club in 2020.

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Tomas Thor

Tomas Thor

Breaking News Intern

tomas.fernandez@thedailybeast.com

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