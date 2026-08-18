Radio Host Predicts How Trump Could Usher in End of America

Charlamagne tha God said America’s system of checks and balances has failed, warning the country is doomed unless Trump officials are jailed.

“If every single person in this administration isn’t in jail in the next five years, it’s just a wrap for America as a country,” Charlamagne said Tuesday on The Breakfast Club.

“We used to be a proper country,” he added. “I thought we had checks and balances, but maybe we never did.”

Trump has received $580 million from World Liberty Finacial Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 48-year-old host was reacting to news that World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency company, received conditional approval from the Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a national trust bank.

Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, helped launch World Liberty Financial in 2024. The sons of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, are also among the company’s founders.

The president’s latest financial disclosure showed that he received about $515 million from sales of World Liberty tokens and another $65 million from equity sales in its holding company.

The approval drew pushback from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called it a “brazen act of self-dealing.”

“President Trump is now the first president in history to approve, operate, and supervise his own bank,” Warren said in a statement. “This is the most brazen act of self-dealing our financial system has ever seen - and Congress cannot allow it to stand.”

Charlamagne tha God was a prominent endorser of Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, has repeatedly clashed with Trump.

Last August, Trump branded The Breakfast Club host a “dope” who “knows nothing about me or what I have done” after Charlamagne criticized the president’s tax and spending law during an appearance on Fox News with Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Charlamagne Tha God appeared on Lara Trump's "My View" last summer. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Charlamagne acknowledged that he personally stood to benefit from the law’s tax breaks but criticized its impact on Medicaid.

“There’s going to be so many people that’s hurt by that bill,” he said at the time. “Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and will put people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in, I’m not for.”

Charlamagne tha God hosts The Breakfast Club weekly Monday through Friday. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Ti

Charlamagne rose from an unpaid radio internship in South Carolina in the late 1990s to become one of the country’s most prominent radio personalities. He joined New York’s Power 105.1 as a co-host of The Breakfast Club in 2010.

Charlamagne was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame alongside The Breakfast Club in 2020.