Trump’s $1B Crypto Grift Exposed in Bombshell Disclosure

President Donald Trump banked over $1 billion in income from his family’s crypto side hustles last year, prompting claims of “corruption.”

Trump’s annual financial disclosure was released on Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, his first time reporting since his second term as president.

​The epic 927-page document revealed the 80-year-old received over $500 million from World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture he founded with his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, that sells products including “governance tokens.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has made over a billion in crypto. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The $TRUMP meme coins saw the president pocket another tidy $635 million.

The coins were launched on Jan. 17, last year, three days before his inauguration. The artwork to promote the coin is based on the image of Trump raising his fist after surviving an attempted assassination attempt in July 2024.

A disclaimer on the coin‘s website said they were intended to “function as an expression of support for and engagement with” the Trump name, and the coins are “not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.”

Both governance tokens and meme coins have plunged in value since the initial sales, with the coins down by up to 70 percent since last year. The Trump family invested very little in the project beyond lending their profile, meaning they still earn even as the value drops.

President Donald Trump's crypto meme coin. Jonathan Raa/Getty Images

The financial disclosure also showed Trump reported over $80 million in income from legal settlements with various media companies, and $4.7 million alone from selling Trump-branded watches.

He also made a seven-figure profit from selling Trump-branded Bibles and sneakers, amongst other personalized merchandise.

Ty Cobb, an attorney who served as special counsel during the first Trump administration, called out the president and his family’s “grift” after the financial details were revealed.

Speaking to Erin Burnett OutFront on Tuesday, Cobb said he did not believe Trump’s promotion of his crypto business is legal.

Ty Cobb discusses Trump's crypto income on CNN. CNN

“I don‘t believe so,” Cobb said, saying crypto was not “contemplated by the founders” when they established the Emoluments Clauses in the U.S. Constitution to protect from corruption.

Speaking about the commemorative coins which have made the family hundreds of millions, Cobb noted, “How can that be anything other than trading on his image and likeness in violation of the Emoluments Clause? ”

He called crypto “a slimy industry,” saying Trump has created policies “that can only enrich himself and his family,” adding that his behavior is “something that I think the average American should be staggered by.”

Donald Trump's financial disclosure report. Office of Government Ethics

Cobb said the new documents show that the scale of Trump’s income is “staggering.”

“It’s intentional, there’s no question,” he said. “I mean, we are seeing the greatest onslaught of corruption in the history of mankind in the last 18 months.”

The lawyer also mentioned Trump’s failed $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund to benefit his supporters who took part in the Capitol riots, labeling it a “phony settlement of a contrived controversy with which he was going to pay off his friends.”

“This is somebody who every day is devoted to the accumulation of wealth and power,” he said.

Comparing it to the investigation into Hunter Biden, Cobb said, “Trump is playing with billions. They were playing with millions. And this disclosure on top of the disclosure that he issued last month where he listed recent trades up to $750 millions, many of which involved government contractors. So the grift is on. It‘s stunning.”

Donald Trump sold his golden "Never-Surrender High-Top Sneaker” range for $399. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly denied Trump or his family had cashed in on his presidency.

“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,“ she said.

“President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans. All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people – and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade.”

Donald Trump's son Don Jr. and Eric celebrate a crypto win. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump’s lengthy financial document compares with Vice President JD Vance’s 17-page form from last year. Former President Barack Obama’s final disclosure form was eight pages long; former President Joe Biden’s was 11 pages.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

Melania Trump’s earnings are also detailed in the filing. The 56-year-old pocketed $10.71 million from her flop documentary, which was funded by Amazon.

She also reported approximately $521,000 from her memoir, published a month before the 2024 presidential election, and just over $6 million from NFTs (non-fungible tokens) “and other collectibles.”