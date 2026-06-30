Melania’s Eye-Popping Personal Profit From Film Flop Exposed

Melania Trump has revealed how much she made from the Amazon documentary that bears her name.

The first lady, according to her husband’s annual financial disclosure report, earned $10.7 million from the film. Trump, 56, also reported $521,000 from her memoir, published a month before the 2024 presidential election.

The documentary, criticized for being a "pay-to-play arrangement" between Amazon-MGM and the Trump administration, earned $16 million at the box office. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The Amazon MGM-produced documentary about Trump cost $75 million to make and promote, but garnered just $16 million at the box office.

Donald Trump was asked during the film’s January premiere at the Kennedy Center about whether Amazon’s Jeff Bezos was “trying to get in good with you,” and how Americans have “called it corporate corruption.”

Trump responded: “No, I don’t know, I mean, I don’t know really, I’m not involved in that. That was done with my wife.”

Bezos has denied that as well.

“We have denied it. Melania’s office has denied it. It’s not true. I had nothing to do with that,” he told CNBC last month.

Allegations that he was “buying influence” were incorrect, he added, while acknowledging, “I can see why people say this.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.