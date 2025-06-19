Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Daughters Are at War

The two daughters of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are locked in a fiery public feud over their attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community.

OnlyFans model Sami Sheen, 21, accused her sister Lola Sheen, 20, of being “homophobic and transphobic” because of conservative Christian videos she shared on TikTok.

“My mom did an amazing job raising me and my sister to be very accepting of everyone’s sexuality and gender identity and everything else under the sun,” Sami said in a TikTok Wednesday. “So that’s why it is so sad for me to see that my own sister is homophobic and transphobic now.”

Sami took issue with videos that Lola had reposted from Christian podcaster Bryce Crawford. In one, he suggests that being transgender is a sin. Another—which appears to have been deleted—showed him “mocking” attendees at a Pride parade, Sami said.

“It disgusts me, because it’s so sad that she’s this conformed to her religion that now she thinks like this,” Sami said of her sister.

Sami recalled that Lola once “laughed in her face” when she invited her to attend a Pride party. And when Sami asked Lola what she would do if she married a woman, Lola said, “I think every woman needs a man to provide for them,” according to Sami.

Sami said that when she confronted her sister over text about one of the videos, Lola ignored her at first, showing screenshots. After Sami kept prodding, Lola replied, “I have been focusing on work, I don’t have time to fight back with you.”

When Sami asked her sister about another of the videos, the texts she sent showed up as green on iMessage rather than blue, leading her to believe Lola had blocked her.

The Daily Beast reached out to Lola—who has yet to address the situation—for comment through her social media.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards were married from 2002 to 2006. Jim Spellman/WireImage

Since 2022, when she was 18, Sami has posted risqué content to subscribers on OnlyFans, where she reportedly makes as much as $80,000 a month. Richards has supported her daughter’s work, but Sami has said her father does not approve.

In April 2025, Sami said on her mother’s reality show that she had been estranged from her father for five months. “I would rather do literally anything else than go to lunch with my father,” she said.

Lola said in March that although her relationship with her father goes through “ups and downs,” she prefers to remain in contact because she “hate[s] having that feeling of not talking.”