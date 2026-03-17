Chelsea Handler Rips RFK Jr. for Selling Her $6M ‘Unlivable’ Mansion

Chelsea Handler has major beef with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, after she bought their “f---ed up” house from the couple for millions of dollars.

The comedian revealed her beef with the Secretary of Health and Human Services in an expletive-ridden episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast.

Handler, 51, shared that she bought RFK Jr.’s house in Los Angeles five years ago, but it was shockingly unlivable. She purchased the Brentwood mansion for $5.9 million, according to the New York Post.

Chelsea Handler called RFK Jr. "one of the worst people" she knows. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

“I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f---ed up this house was.”

“The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country, when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house...” she continued, torching RFK Jr., 72.

“When they opened up the house, they were like, ‘This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years,’” Handler explained. “I’m not exaggerating any of this. It was a disaster, and I didn’t know it going in because everything was under wraps.”

Handler clarified that she did not know she was buying RFK Jr.’s house and that the transaction was anonymous. However, she also revealed that his wife of 12 years, Hines, 60, “had the audacity” to leave her a note once the house was purchased.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, before Kennedy is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in February 2025. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Cheryl Hines left me a note saying, ‘Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea,’” the Grammy-nominated comedian said. “I’m like, yeah, how about a f---ing foundation?”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines for comment.

Handler’s guest, comedian Denis Leary, told her, “We should start an army of people, famous and non-famous people, who at various points in the country will come up to them and go, what the f--- did you do to Chelsea’s f---ing house? How could you sell Chelsea Handler that f---ing house?”

The health secretary has been slammed for perpetuating dangerous misinformation. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Handler also tore into Kennedy for his lack of ethics, calling him the “embodiment of everything that is wrong with this administration” and “sickening.”

“He’s one of the worst people that I know,” she said, not holding back. “He really is.”