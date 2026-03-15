RFK Jr. Ripped for ‘Childish’ AI Wrestle Video: ‘Loser Energy’

Trump’s top health goon is under fire for posting an unhinged AI-generated video to advertise a ‘Make America Healthy Again’ initiative by beating the snot out of a popular snack food.

In the clip posted to X on Sunday with the caption “MAHAMania: SnackDown,” a generated shirtless 72-year-old Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrestled a man dressed as a Twinkie. Set to “Rollin” by Limp Bizkit, AI Kennedy stretched out his jeans as he kicked and body-slammed the costumed man, before celebrating his win with a scream as fireworks erupt behind him.

The Health and Human Services Secretary was immediately mocked for the ‘Eat Real Food’ ad. “Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic. Is this really what our Administration has become?” one critic questioned.

An oiled-up AI version of RFK Jr. entered the 'Snack Down' ring in his new X post. X

“Loser energy,” said a second, with a third slamming: “More childishness and self promotion from @SecKennedy X account. Meanwhile measles cases rise in Utah.”

Kennedy, the nephew of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, was appointed as health secretary in February 2025. Since then, members of the Kennedy dynasty publicly rebuked RFK Jr.’s support of President Donald Trump and his gutting of key science funding.

Now, the 32-second clip he posted in service of his MAHA mission is generating endless scorn.

“Did you actually post this? Does America have any self respect or dignity anymore?” another detractor asked, with a fifth echoing: “Remember when we had serious people running this country?”

JFK's nephew was branded a 'loser' for taking on an AI-generated man dressed as a Twinkie. X/@314action

While Kennedy’s AI clip didn’t seem to win over many viewers, the health secretary may simply be trying out different techniques to sway the president after admitting last month that he’s failed to get Trump to give up McDonald’s.

His failed attempts to get the oldest person to ever be inaugurated as president follow Trump’s repeated statements that he doesn’t like to exercise, except for golf. “I just don’t like it,” the 79-year-old president said. “It’s boring.”

A real—not AI-generated—image of RFK Jr. working out in jeans. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

Kennedy has a different opinion on physical activity. As in the AI video in which he portrays himself body-slamming a Twinkie mascot, the real RFK Jr. frequently works out in jeans and no shirt.

The AI-generated version of Kennedy in his chosen workout attire—which he showed off in a head-scratching video with Kid Rock last month—does portray Kennedy as looking tan and smooth.

In the shirtless video featuring Kid Rock, Kennedy’s bright red skin looks noticeably different.

The video led to a MAHA campaign, but wasn't too well received online. X/@sarahdespress

In another less-than-effective MAHA crusade, RFK Jr. last week suggested that the “ancient ritual of making a meal with their family and then eating a meal with family” could cure Americans of “spiritual warfare and that the malevolent forces want to drive us apart and end our connection to each other.”

“Bro diagnosed America’s spiritual crisis and prescribed a casserole,” one X user mocked of Kennedy’s comments made at an event in Washington, D.C.

RFK Jr. follows a carnivore diet, and showed off his AI-generated muscles in the imaginary wrestle. X

Kennedy’s MAHA efforts don’t seem to be paying off as hoped—even with his boss. But his own dietary preferences and recommendations continue to raise eyebrows.

Beyond cutting out junk food, RFK Jr. has encouraged MAGA devotees to follow his carnivore diet, consisting of a high protein intake, no carbs, and a focus on consuming meat and other animal by-products over fruits and vegetables.

While he hasn't managed to get Trump to quit junk food or counter the measles crisis, Kennedy scored a win in his AI smackdown. X

Kennedy’s unconventional approach to national health has made him the subject of national mockery, even beyond social media. The HHS secretary’s video wasn’t dissimilar to a skit made at his expense during Saturday Night Live just the night before.