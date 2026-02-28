RFK Jr. Won’t Stop Posting Super-Cringe Workout Videos

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken to social media to yet again demonstrate his gym-going prowess with another video of him working out—in jeans.

The 72-year-old raw milk advocate posted a short clip of himself to X using a leg press machine in denim and heavy leather hiking shoes.

“Leg day in Austin,” the caption reads.

RFK Jr. demonstrates his leg press for the camera. X

Austin, Texas, is one stop on Kennedy’s ongoing national “Take Back Your Health” tour, during which he is encouraging people to “eat real food.”

In the video, Kennedy presses what appears to be 720 pounds of weight for 12 repetitions before turning to the camera and chuckling. Such a weight would place Kennedy in the upper bracket of elite-level athletes for his age range.

However, commentators were quick to point out that the “range of motion” displayed by Kennedy during the exercise would virtually disqualify it as a real workout.

Kennedy is currently on tour across the U.S., encouraging people to "get active" and "eat healthy." Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Not a single rep was done this day,” wrote one commenter. “Knees to your chest.”

“I’d use half the weight and twice the range of motion, but then I’m not having myself filmed at the gym in jeans, so whadda I know?” wrote another.

“Is exercising in jeans a thing?,” a third person asked.

On Thursday, Kennedy spoke to 600 people at the Brazos Center about the benefits of “real food” before heading to Cunningham Elementary School on Friday to serve schoolchildren broccoli.

Kennedy wearing jeans as he works out alongside Pete Hegseth for their MAHA fitness challenge. Defense Department

Just days ago, Kennedy endorsed an executive order signed by President Donald Trump to increase the domestic production of glyphosate, though was reportedly not happy about it. The health secretary has long described the herbicide, which is the active ingredient in the weedkiller Roundup, as a carcinogen.

Kennedy partially made his name working as an environmental lawyer when he won a landmark case against the chemical manufacturer Monsanto, whom he argued contributed to his client’s cancer.

Kennedy’s workout attire has been the subject of recent ridicule after a video of him and Kid Rock working out in jeans in a sauna went viral earlier this month.

The clip was widely mocked by everyone from comedian Stephen Colbert to Fox News hosts for depicting Kid Rock and Kennedy drinking whole milk together in a hot tub.

“He always works out in jeans, which is so crazy,” MAGA-aligned podcaster Joe Rogan said in reaction to the video.

While in Austin, Kennedy met with Rogan to film an upcoming episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Cold plunge with jeans on? What the f--- are you doing? That is ridiculous,” said Rogan.

Kennedy is not the only senior leader in Trump’s team who favors an awkward workout. Self-styled “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth has posted numerous videos of himself pumping iron, often while the U.S. is on the verge of potentially world-changing military action.

Hegseth was ridiculed as a “gym bro” for posting a video of himself working out with his old platoon while U.S. military power builds in the Middle East ahead of a possible conflict with Iran.

“Everything is a photo op for the weekend TV host,” one critic said.