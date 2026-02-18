RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Bizarrely Strip Off to Push MAHA Agenda

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again campaign just got even more bizarre.

The health secretary, 72, enlisted the help of Kid Rock, 55, to promote his MAHA agenda through a shirtless workout posted to X on Tuesday.

“I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” Kennedy wrote, attaching a 90-second clip titled “Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s Rock Out Workout.”

The pair were shirtless at multiple points in the video, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on X

The video opened with both men posing shirtless, then quickly cut to a dizzying montage showing them eating, holding up the American flag, and hopping into a vintage car.

The “rock out workout” started with Kennedy and Rock taking turns using various pieces of gym equipment. Rock later got down on the floor to do sit-ups while Kennedy held his feet.

Kennedy gave Kid Rock a helping hand to perform his sit-ups. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

A clip of Kennedy taking off his shirt swiftly transitioned to a video of him using a stationary bike in a sauna while Rock did push-ups behind him. Rock flashed his middle finger to the camera when it was his turn to get on the bike.

A topless Kennedy wore jeans to ride an exercise bike in the sauna. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

Kennedy then got into a cold plunge while still wearing his jeans. He later turns to ask, “Where’s Kid?” and finds the rockstar hanging out in a pool.

The two men put their shirts back on to play pickleball—then take their tops off again just moments later for a dip in the pool.

The pair faced off in a game of pickleball. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

The surreal video closed with Kennedy and Rock toasting glasses of milk as the words “Whole Milk” flashed onscreen.

The pair ended the video by enjoying a glass of whole milk in the pool. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

Rock isn’t the first celebrity to become the unlikely face of the MAHA campaign. Kennedy previously tapped legendary boxer and notorious ear-biter Mike Tyson for a Super Bowl ad promoting “real food.”

The 30-second black-and-white ad closed in on Tyson’s face as he spoke about his family’s history of obesity and his own unhealthy eating habits.

“You know, it was really serendipitous,” Kennedy said of the ad, revealing that disgraced Melania director Brett Ratner helped produce it.

“The two guys, Brett Ratner, who helped produce the ad, had a lifelong friendship with him and understood and was aware of the struggle that Mike had—which he says [was] the biggest struggle, the biggest fight that he had in his lifetime—his fight with obesity,” he explained to Fox News’ Peter Doocy.