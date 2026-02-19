Fox Hosts Cringe at RFK’s Shirtless Workout With Kid Rock

Even Fox News hosts were weirded out by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock’s shirtless workout.

Panelists on The Five couldn’t help but cringe at the 72-year-old health secretary’s video of him working out topless alongside the 55-year-old MAGA rockstar, which was released in a bizarre bid to promote the Make America Healthy Again agenda.

The 90-second clip posted to X on Tuesday showed Kennedy and Rock working out in a gym and a sauna, dipping into a cold plunge, and jumping into a pool—all while the health secretary kept his jeans on.

“This raises a question: who rubs off on who?” Greg Gutfeld asked his co-panelists on Wednesday.

“You would think, ‘Oh, my God. RFK Jr is hanging out with Kid Rock. Oh, poor RFK Jr. is going to end up drinking. He’s going to be drinking again. He’s going to be womanizing again.’ And then what happens? You see Kid Rock at the gym. He’s like, you know, working out and cold plunge—it’s like RFK was a bad influence on Kid Rock. Who would have seen that coming?”

Johnny Jones, Fox News’ military analyst, had some words of advice for Kennedy.

“Listen, somebody needs to tell RFK Jr. it’s okay to wear shorts. I mean, bro, don’t be upset about your legs. I don’t care what they look like. Take it from me, nobody needs impressive legs. You look great with your shirt off. Throw the shorts on so we don’t all go, ‘Wow, that’s weird.’”

A topless Kennedy wore jeans to ride an exercise bike in the sauna. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

Emily Compagno was similarly weirded out by the health secretary’s shirt-off, jeans-on workout.

“My pet peeve was jeans at the beach in California. Now it might be jeans at the gym,” she said.

Despite their reservations about the video, the hosts still tried to find a positive spin.

“I’m obviously not the audience for this video, but I like the idea of people eating healthier,” Dana Perino said. “I think that is great, and the access to it is wonderful. So the more people that learn about it, the better. I’m all for that.”

The pair ended the video by enjoying a glass of whole milk in the pool. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

Harold Ford Jr. said he “doesn’t get into cold plunges with guys” but nonetheless enjoyed the clip.