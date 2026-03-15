‘SNL’ Torches RFK Jr.’s MAHA Movement in Wild ‘The Pitt’ Parody

Saturday Night Live imagined a new version of the hit medical drama The Pitt—one in which the main characters were supporters of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Cast member James Austin Johnson starred as Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy. In this version of The Pitt, renamed MAHA Hospital, Kennedy has his staff treat patients not with traditional medicine, but with Ivermectin, raw milk, and energy healing.

SNL, James Austin Johnson as RFK Jr. in a parody of The Pitt NBC

“I’m proud of each and every one of you,“ a shirtless Kennedy tells the hospital staff. ”You’ve been told over and over, ‘You’re crazy, what you’re doing is dangerous and irresponsible,’ but you did it anyway.”

Later in the trailer, Kennedy tells his staff, “Maybe it’s the brain worm talking, but I love this team.”

Kennedy’s also shown bringing a patient into the ER on a stretcher, but quickly reveals that the patient is the bear that the real Kennedy dumped in Central Park in 2014.

SNL, RFK Jr. in "MAHA Hospital" NBC

“Prep him,” Kennedy tells his staff, clarifying, “For jerky. It’s been dead for days, but the meat’s still good.”

The mock trailer featured plenty of shots at the anti-vax movement Kennedy’s associated with.

“My parents died from the COVID vaccine,” said one of the doctors, played by cast member Ben Marshall.

He soon explained, “Yeah, I found out they got it and I shot them.”

Earlier in the sketch, a patient told the doctors he’s up to date on his vaccines. The main doctor, played by host Harry Styles, immediately called him a “loser.”

Harry Styles plays a MAHA Hospital doctor on 'SNL.' NBC

The trailer framed the show as the right-wing anecdote to The Pitt, a show often compared to The West Wing for its approach to political commentary.

“For people who love The Pitt, but can’t stand its phony liberal science," said the trailer’s narrator.

Referencing The Biggest Loser star-turned-MAHA influencer, the narrator added that MAHA Hospital was produced by “Jillian Michaels and the Facebook group ‘Beach Moms Against Vaccine Tyranny.’”