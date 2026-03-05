RFK Jr. Says ‘Malevolent Forces’ Can Be Beaten With ‘Sacred Ritual’ of Eating Dinner

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a new solution to solve the ongoing so-called “spiritual warfare” crisis.

The health and human services secretary claimed “Americans don’t know how to cook,” a trend that Kennedy, 72, said is leading to a lack of community.

“We need to start bringing people together, and give them a sense of connection, give them a sense of community, and one of the ways do that is to encourage them to go through this ancient ritual of making a meal with their family and then eating a meal with family,” he said.

RFK Jr. said the U.S. is under a spell of "spiritual warfare" because people do not eat dinner together. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

“President Trump understands that we’re engaged right now in spiritual warfare and that the malevolent forces want to drive us apart and end our connection to each other,” he asserted.

Kennedy then offered a solution for the issue, saying one of the ways that these spiritual demons can be combatted is “by reinstituting this sacred ritual of eating with each other and cooking with each other.”

Kennedy then abruptly exited the stage.

RFK Jr. offered a new wacky way to fight off the demons. C-SPAN

The Daily Beast reached out to HHS for further clarity on the secretary’s comments.

Social media users quickly harped on Kennedy’s bonkers speech.

“bro diagnosed America’s spiritual crisis and prescribed a casserole,” one user said.

“‘Kids pull up a chair, I drove over a bear on the way home so we’re gonna reconnect,’” one user said, in reference to reports that Kennedy dumped a dead bear in Central Park.

“Nobody who has any influence over public health and health science should ever use the term ‘spiritual warfare.’ Holy s---,” another wrote.

“Grab a platter of liver, kids, a cup of raw milk and your one piece of broccoli, it’s family time!” One user said, in reference to several food items Kennedy and the Trump administration have promoted.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr posed with a $60 dino rib. X

Kennedy has long framed the addiction crisis facing the U.S. as a form of “spiritual warfare.” He credits his own spiritual journey with saving him from developing a heroin addiction.

“We’re not just in a health crisis, but we’re in a spiritual crisis. And those things are connected,” Kennedy said on Fox News last month.