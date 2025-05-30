RFK Jr. Chugs Raw Milk With Crackpot Doc at White House

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. skipped the champagne when celebrating the release of his agency’s Make America Healthy Again report.

Instead, the Health and Human Services secretary marked the publication of the error-ridden report—which linked to nonexistent scientific studies—with a shooter of non-pasteurized milk alongside controversial health influencer Dr. Paul Saladino, who pushes an animal-based diet.

“Raw milk shooters at the @WhiteHouse with @RobertKennedyJr,” Saladino, also known as Carnivore MD, posted on X alongside a video of the pair slamming the shots.

In the clip, Saladino mentions that the milk is free of glyphosate—a controversial chemical found in pesticides like weed killer Roundup and is also commonly used by farmers. Kennedy has linked the chemical to childhood chronic diseases and has said it is contaminating American food.

“One of the things I know you’re thinking a lot about is this huge amount of glyphosate, so we’ve got glyphosate-free honey and raw milk,” Saladino says.

Robert F. Kennedy's Department of Health and Human Services released the Make America Healthy Again report earlier this week. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Then the pair clinks glasses, and Saladino thanks Kennedy, with products from his meat-based food brand Lineage Provisions visible in the background.

“Thank you for your work. It’s an honor to spend time with you,” Saladino says. “You too,” Kennedy responds.

In March 2015, the World Health Organisation’s International Agency on Research into Carcinogens (IARC) announced that glyphosate probably causes a type of cancer called non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which affects the lymphatic system. However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says glyphosate is “not likely to be carcinogenic to humans” at exposure levels found in real-world use.

In 2023, the National Institutes of Health’s National Toxicology Program said that glyphosate is “unlikely” to be toxic to humans.

Raw milk from Raw Farm at a grocery store in Torrance, California. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

On the other hand, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a March 2024 advisory that “raw milk can contain a variety of disease-causing pathogens, as demonstrated by numerous scientific studies.” Raw milk is 150 times more likely to cause foodborne illnesses than milk that hasn’t been pasteurized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It can carry pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, and Brucella. Drinking it can cause issues ranging from mild gastrointestinal distress to serious conditions like hemolytic uremic syndrome, which stems from E. coli and can lead to kidney failure. Sepsis, or bloodstream infections, can also occur.

In an earlier Instagram video, Saladino had bragged about taking his own raw meat lunch to the White House.

“I am in D.C. for the big announcement of the MAHA chronic disease report. I’ve got a raw milk smoothie in here that is raw milk, blueberries, honey, and raw meat actually,” he said, “We’re taking America back, guys.”