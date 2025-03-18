Trumpland

RFK Jr. MAHA Crusade Continues as He Sets Sights on Companies That Make Baby Formula

MAHA FORMULA

The health chief wants to talk nutritional standards and shoring up the supply chain, sources claim.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "The Ingraham Angle" with host Laura Ingraham at FOX News D.C. Bureau on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
politicsTrump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey,
Hunter Woodall
PoliticsStephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
TrumplandKaroline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons
Amethyst Martinez