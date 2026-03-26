Cheryl Hines Fires Back at Chelsea Handler Over ‘Unlivable’ Mansion

Cheryl Hines slammed Chelsea Handler’s claims that the mansion she bought from Hines and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for $5.9 million was “unlivable.”

In a preview clip from an upcoming episode of the Tomi Lahren Is Fearless podcast, Hines said she found the timing of the comedian’s comments suspicious.

“She bought this house five years ago, and she’s just now complaining about it,” Hines, 60, said. “I don’t know that she’s getting a lot of sympathy from people. She’s buying a $6 million house and talking about how she feels duped and that we tried to sell her a house that was, her word, ‘toxic.’ Which also doesn’t make sense.”

Hines said Handler's story about buying her mansion "doesn’t really hold water." Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Hines added, “The story doesn’t really hold water.”

Handler, 51, delivered an expletive-filled rant about unknowingly buying the home from the Secretary of Health and Human Services and his wife on her Dear Chelsea podcast.

“The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country, when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house,” Handler said. “I still have not lived in this house,” she added, despite buying the mansion years ago. “That’s how f---ed up it is.”

Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica, California, U.S., February 7, 2025. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Handler explained, “When they opened up the house, they were like, ‘This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years.’ I’m not exaggerating any of this. It was a disaster, and I didn’t know it going in because everything was under wraps.”

Hines “had the audacity” to leave her a note, the comedian said.

“Cheryl Hines left me a note saying, ‘Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea,’” Handler recalled. “I’m like, yeah, how about a f---ing foundation?”

Her gripe with Kennedy goes beyond the home sale. Handler added in her blistering rant, “He’s one of the worst people that I know. He really is,” and called Kennedy “the embodiment of everything that is wrong” with Donald Trump’s administration.