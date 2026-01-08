Chris Hayes argued that if people watch the video of ICE shooting of a woman in Minnesota, they will see “cold-blooded murder.”

The MSNBC host spoke to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show about the killing of 27-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent. The victim of the shooting was also a mother of three, including a six-year-old son who is now orphaned, according to the child’s grandparents. She was shot multiple times on a residential street in Minneapolis.

Hayes said that the incident resulted as a consequence of President Donald Trump directing immigration enforcement at cities he has declared “excessively liberal.” He also explained to Colbert’s audience the context of Good’s death, saying that she was shot three or four times “in extremely close range.”

Mourners and protesters have slammed the killing of Renee Nicole Good, after an ICE agent shot the 37-year-old on Jan. 7 in Minnesota. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Reports indicate she was without medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes,” Hayes added, as the audience gasped. “There’s reporting on the scene that indicated that a doctor attempted to give CPR but was stopped.”

“Can the state effectively investigate these killings to find out whether they were justified in any way, given that the ICE agent is a federal officer?“ Colbert asked Hayes.

“All law enforcement have what’s called qualified immunity, which makes it difficult to face accountability, civilly or criminally, for the use of force,” Hayes explained. “There’s a very high bar for state officials to prosecute federal officials.”

“We are in incredibly fraught jurisdictional territory here,” Hayes continued.

Stephen Colbert and Chris Hayes discussed the shooting on "The Late Show," with both slamming the Trump adminstration's actions and rhetoric since the incident occured. YouTube/The Late Show.

However, he underscored that many, including Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will try to investigate this as a “criminal matter.”

“I think there’s going to be tremendous pressure for some sort of judicial accountability for what looks, to many people who have viewed the videotape, like a cold-blooded murder,” Hayes said.

President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have attempted to justify the shooting by accusing Good of engaging in an act of “domestic terrorism” by attempting to run over federal agents. The DHS called Good “an anti-ICE rioter” in a statement posted on X. Gavin Newsom and several others, in turn, have slammed these accusations, with the California governor dubbing the incident “STATE. SPONSORED. TERRORISM.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said Good was among “violent rioters” and called the late mother an “alleged perpetrator.”

“ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism," McLaughlin said in the statement.

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” she continued. “The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

Hayes later ripped into the MAGA rhetoric surrounding the shooting in his interview with Colbert. “This is a 37-year-old mother with her partner and dog, sitting in a car on a street, recording what ICE is doing. Now they want to call her a domestic terrorist,” Hayes said.

People “can decide” whether a 37-year-old mom with her kids’ stuffed animals shoved into the dashboard of her car “is a domestic terrorist,” he continued. “But to my mind, she looks like a peaceful protester—and she is dead.”

Colbert opened his show by talking about the “shocking tragedy” of Good’s death, sitting at his desk and facing the audience in a departure from his usual monologue. The late-night host was somber, speaking briefly before playing a clip of Gov. Walz’s public remarks after the shooting.

“What we’re seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines, and conflict,” Walz said. “Today, that recklessness cost someone their life.”