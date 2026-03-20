Chuck Norris Made Age-Defying Boast Before Dropping Dead at 86

Chuck Norris died at 86, just days after the actor and martial arts icon boasted that he doesn’t age.

On his birthday, less than two weeks ago, Norris told fans on Instagram, “I don’t age. I level up.” His message accompanied footage of Norris throwing punches at a sparring partner.

“I’m 86 today!” he wrote in the caption. “Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

The Walker, Texas Ranger star was rushed to a hospital this week on the island of Kauai in Hawaii after suffering from an undisclosed medical condition, according to TMZ. He was reportedly training on the island, where he owned a $7 million home on the North Shore since 2015.

“We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way,” Norris’s family said in a statement announcing his passing.

Norris and wife Gena O'Kelly with their daughter Danilee Kelly and son Dakota Alan in 2012. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” they added. “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Norris’s family said he passed away surrounded by loved ones and that the action legend was “at peace.” They did not disclose a cause of death and stressed that the circumstances would be kept private.

Norris starred in a string of popular action films, including Code of Silence (1985), The Delta Force (1986), A Force of One (1979), The Octagon (1980), and An Eye for an Eye (1981). His final major film role was 2012’s The Expendables 2, in which he starred alongside action heavyweights like Jason Statham, Jet Li, Liam Hemsworth, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Bruce Willis.

Chuck Norris wrestling with a military squad member in a scene from the film 'Delta Force 2', 1990. Archive Photos/Getty Images

After serving in the United States Air Force, Norris became a prolific martial artist, training in various disciplines. He even founded his own fighting style, known as the Chuck Norris System.

Norris was an outspoken and often controversial conservative. He endorsed Republican candidates, including President Trump, and vocally propagated right-wing conspiracies. In 2009, he wrote an open letter urging former President Barack Obama to prove that he is, in fact, a U.S. citizen by posting his original birth certificate.

Three years later, he penned an investigation for the Christian right-wing paper WorldNetDaily, insisting that Sharia law and “radical Islamists” were infiltrating American society. In 2016, he urged Republicans to support Trump in the election against Hillary Clinton, writing in an endorsement, “He will stand up for us – all of us."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with actor Chuck Norris on February 8, 2017, in Jerusalem, Israel. Haim Zach/GPO via Getty Images

Conservative figures have mourned Norris’s loss, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Norris previously supported Huckabee in this 2008 bid for the Republican presidential nomination. Abbott said Norris “embodied the toughness, grit, and patriotism” and “electrified generations of conservatives.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also paid tribute to Norris, who was a vocal supporter of the politician and of Israel itself. Netanyahu said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Norris’s death, calling the star “a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend.”