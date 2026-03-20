Passenger Plane Aborts Landing in Terrifying Close Call

Three Delta Air Lines flight attendants were hospitalized on Friday after turbulence struck a Los Angeles to Sydney flight shortly before touchdown. Delta Flight 41 “encountered brief turbulence” as it approached Sydney Airport, injuring four of the 15 flight attendants on board, a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. None of the 245 passengers on the Airbus A350 was injured. The one-year-old aircraft landed shortly after 6:40 a.m. local time, according to Flightradar24. Sydney experienced strong onshore winds on Friday morning. The New South Wales Ambulance Service said paramedics assessed five people at the scene. Three were transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with minor injuries after being “launched into the air,” according to 9News. NSW Ambulance said the patients included a man in his seventies and a woman in her sixties with back pain, a woman in her thirties with back pain and a headache, a woman in her seventies with knee pain, and another patient with eye pain. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers, and our priority is taking care of the impacted crew members,” a Delta spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Delta Flight Attendants Hospitalized After Severe TurbulenceROUGH LANDINGThe crew members were “launched into the air” shortly before landing, officials said.
- 2Passenger Plane Aborts Landing in Terrifying Close CallFRIGHT ON FLIGHTIt’s the second significant runway scare at Newark Liberty International Airport in two weeks.
Shop with ScoutedThe Sleep Gummies Winning Over People Who Swore by AmbienREST EASYAvailable in THC-containing and THC-free versions, Tribetokes’ sleep gummies may be a solid alternative to prescription drugs and melatonin supplements.
- 3Student’s Body Found After Night at World-Famous NightclubTRAGIC DISCOVERYThe University of Alabama student’s body was found by police divers in water near the venue.
- 4This Is My Jeffrey Epstein Story: Michael Wolff‘EPSTEIN FILES’Join me as I tell it.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5Trump Enemy Subpoenaed in Alleged 'Grand Conspiracy' ProbeDAY IN COURTThis is not the first time Trump has used legal means to target his foes.
- 6Popular ‘Police Woman’ Actor Dies at 86END OF WATCHActor Ed Bernard is described by those who knew him as a devoted family member with a curious mind.
- 7Vogue Publisher Sues Dog Fashion Magazine ‘Dogue’NO PRO BONE-OThe founders of the canine fashion outlet believe their brand is distinct and not confusing. Condé Nast is not sold.
- 8Chuck Norris Is Rushed to the Hospital in HawaiiGET WELL SOONThe action star is said to be in good spirits, according to TMZ.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Targets Fine LinesPEPTIDE POWERDrift’s copper peptide nasal spray may help support healthy skin and hair—no needles required.
- 9A Major Shakeup Disrupts Ranking of Favorite U.S. Dog BreedsBACK BY PUPULAR DEMANDAmerican Kennel Club’s latest rankings saw a big surprise in the race for America’s most popular dog.
- 10Zuckerberg Humiliated as $70 Billion Flagship Project Shuts VR BLUESThe tech mogul is dropping a central feature of his vision for the metaverse.
Passenger Plane Aborts Landing in Terrifying Close Call
Two planes came dangerously close to colliding at Newark Liberty International Airport after an air traffic controller cleared them onto intersecting runways simultaneously. The near-miss occurred when an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737, arriving from Portland, Oregon, was ordered to abort its landing after a FedEx Boeing 777, inbound from Memphis, had already been cleared for final approach on a crossing runway. The Alaska Airlines flight cleared the FedEx plane by just 300 to 325 feet, according to preliminary data from flight-tracking site FlightRadar24. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened investigations. Alaska Airlines said its pilots were “highly trained” to perform the go-around maneuver requested by the controller, which the FAA describes as “a safe, routine maneuver.” FedEx said its crew “landed safely without incident.” The incident is the second significant runway scare at Newark in two weeks. A Singapore Airlines plane recently clipped the tail of a Spirit Airlines aircraft while pushing back from the gate.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no better time to get your nighttime routine back on track than March (aka Sleep Awareness Month)—especially if a good night’s sleep has been feeling more like a distant dream. If you’re looking for a non-prescription, zero-proof sleep aid to help you fall (and, perhaps more importantly, stay asleep), cannabis-based supplements may be worth considering. TribeTokes’ CBN and CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. They’re a smart alternative if melatonin has left you dealing with next-day grogginess or overly vivid dreams—both of which are common side effects.
Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that may help improve sleep duration, along with 10mg of CBD to enhance its calming, sleep-supporting effects. The formula also includes vitamin B6 and L-tryptophan (an essential amino acid), which help support the body’s natural melatonin production. And if you’re looking for a gentle buzz alongside those sleep benefits, the brand also offers THC-powered options.
TribeTokes’ hemp-derived sleep gummies have earned rave reviews from customers. “[They] help me sleep when nothing else worked—not even Ambien,” writes one five-star reviewer. “These gummies are the best for sleep,” adds another. “They taste great and make me sleepy within 10 minutes. I slept five hours, woke up to feed the cat, then went back to bed for another four.”
If you’ve been searching for a gentle, over-the-counter sleep aid and nothing else has worked, consider this your sign to give TribeTokes’ THC and THC-free sleep gummies a try.
The body of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student has been found after he went missing following a night out at a popular Barcelona nightclub. James “Jimmy” Gracey’s body was found by police divers in the water off a beach near the Shôko nightclub on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. Gracey was last seen outside the nightclub around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, when he separated from his friends. The Illinois native, who was visiting friends in Barcelona for spring break, never returned to the room where he was staying. In a statement, Gracey’s family said they were “heartbroken” and asked for privacy. “Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the family said. Gracey’s mother, Therese Gracey, had asked a Barcelona Facebook group on Wednesday whether anyone had seen her son, saying Spanish police had recovered his phone. “His phone was stolen and the police just happened to pick the guy who stole it up and found Jimmy’s phone when they searched the guy,” she wrote. Catalan police is continuing an investigation into Gracey’s cause of death, according to AP.
The fog of war was once meant to describe battlefield conditions in which limited, contradictory, and inaccurate information compromised a commander’s decision-making. But then the fog was extended; reality itself was in a constant state of confusion and uncertainty, clouded by competing political agendas, a flattening and conflating of sources, the miasma of social media... Hence, now, the fog of Epstein—a story that has been shaped to fit almost everybody’s view, right-wing or left, and to confirm the depravity of virtually anybody you don’t like. An anomaly of this story is that anyone who had an up-close view of Epstein’s life has every reason not to want to share it. To relate their experience of it, other than as a forced confession, would implicate them. Everyone, therefore, becomes part of the cover-up, part of the conspiracy. It is a story, therefore, left largely to be told by accusers and by people who don’t know it. Until now. What I am going to try to do is tell the story that I have been privy to. All battles for truth seem to end up creating even greater fog. My intention is not to engage with the battle, but to offer a personal version of the story—I will tell it only according to what I have seen.
Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL, where this story begins with a first meeting with Epstein—a ride on what was not yet known as the Lolita Express.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Former FBI Director James Comey has been subpoenaed in the ongoing “grand conspiracy” case against President Donald Trump’s perceived foes. Jason A. Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida appointed by Trump, issued the subpoena last week. Comey will appear in court to answer questions on his alleged role in writing a January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) about Russia’s 2016 election interference. Since summer 2025, Justice Department prosecutors have pursued what they call a “grand conspiracy.” The case alleges that various Democrats abused their official capacities while investigating Russian interference in 2016 to sabotage now two-term President Donald Trump’s rise. Comey is just the latest intelligence official Quiñones has subpoenaed for their investigations into Russia. He also subpoenaed former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Comey has previously referred to the probe as a form of political persecution. This is not the first time Trump has used legal means to target Comey. The administration attempted to prosecute Comey on another charge, but those indictments were dismissed after the Trump official who led them, Lindsey Halligan, was removed from her post as interim United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after being unlawfully appointed.
Ed Bernard, the actor best known for playing the undercover cop Joe Styles in NBC’s Police Woman, has died. He was 86 years old. His family said he passed away in January in Los Angeles. Bernard’s career spanned decades and began on stage, where he appeared in the off-Broadway production of Five on the Black Hand Side in 1969. He entered the world of TV and movies in the early 1970s, landing roles in the films Shaft, Across 110th Street, and as a police officer in the 1974 film Together Brothers. He then gained widespread popularity for his work in TV, taking the role of principal Jim Willis in CBS’s The White Shadow and, most notably, Joe Styles in Police Woman. Off set, Bernard’s family said he was a foodie who loved healthy cooking and sushi. He was also a lifelong learner and “a man of great faith,” his loved ones said. “While the world knew him as a star, his family knew him as a devoted father, a proud grandfather and a man of deep curiosity,” they added. The Philadelphia native leaves behind two sons and four grandchildren. His late wife, Shirley, died in 2005.
Vogue magazine could be irreparably damaged by an outlet publishing pictures of fashionable dogs. That is the argument Condé Nast’s lawyers are making in federal court, in a suit claiming the up-and-coming magazine Dogue–with a ‘D’– threatens their famous fashion publication. At issue, of course, is the name. Condé Nast says it was “obviously intended” to confuse readers, who may think the two outlets are related. Vogue previously published its own celebrity dogs feature in 2024, using the same name as the magazine they are now trying to take down. Following their discovery of the lesser-known outlet, Condé Nast sent a cease-and-desist letter. Olga Portnaya, the founder of Dogue, didn’t comply. “Art and culture have always evolved through reinterpretation and dialogue,” Portnaya said. She also claims to have filed an application for the name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2022. Facing the publishing giant head-on, her lawyer said he doesn’t think anyone would have trouble seeing the difference between the publications. Now the canine creator is trying to raise money for her legal fees on GoFundMe. The stakes in the lawsuit are indeed high. Condé Nast is asking for the destruction of all copies of Dogue, in addition to damages.
Famed actor and martial arts expert Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii, according to TMZ. The star of Walker, Texas Ranger was on the island of Kauai when he suffered a medical emergency. No details have been made public about what landed Norris in the hospital. Sources said he has appeared to have made a quick recovery, is in good spirits, and is even cracking jokes. He was in Hawaii, in part, to train. A video posted on social media earlier this month shows him landing some jabs while boxing with an instructor. A caption reads, “I don’t age up, I level up.” Even more remarkable was that the video was uploaded on his 86th birthday. Norris is known for his roles in fast-hitting movies like Hitman, The Delta Force, and Expendables 2. Norris is also an experienced martial arts practitioner, having earned black belts in Karate, Taekwondo, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to name a few. He served in the United States Air Force for several years in the late fifties and early sixties.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.
One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.
GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.
According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.
The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.
If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category. Use the code GLOW12 for 12 percent off.
America’s favorite pup isn’t budging. French bulldogs have once again claimed the top spot as the nation’s most popular dog breed, extending their four-year reign after overtaking the popular Labrador retriever breed, according to new rankings from the American Kennel Club. The real shake-up came further down the list. Dachshunds-the long-bodied, low-riding breed better known as wiener dogs-have surged into the top five for the first time in two decades, landing just behind German shepherds. The unexpected climb marks one of the biggest shifts in this year’s rankings, which track registrations across 202 breeds. At the other end of the spectrum, the Norwegian Lundehund once again ranked as the least popular breed. Despite the Frenchies dominance at the top of the list, researchers found that the compact, bat-eared dog’s popularity is starting to decline. Frenchies still added roughly 54,000 new registrations last year, but that marks a roughly 50 percent slowdown from the previous year. AKC spokesperson Brandi Hunter Munden told the AP that breed popularity often comes in waves, especially in the social media era, and noted that not all breeders participate in the club’s voluntary registry.
Tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg is abandoning ship on a social media project once envisioned to be a cornerstone of Meta’s leap into the metaverse. Horizon Worlds is winding down as a social network and game space meant for users of the Quest virtual reality headset. The decline of this much-hyped VR product is happening at breakneck speed, with the app turning into a 2D mobile app at the end of March. This is just the latest setback for Zuckerberg’s stumble into the metaverse, which motivated the name change from Facebook to Meta. The company laid off more than 1,000 employees from its metaverse division, Reality Labs. The tech CEO initially had high hopes for the metaverse. “Our hope is that within the next decade, the metaverse will reach a billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers,” Zuckerberg once said. But, as CNBC reports, this goal has faced strong headwinds as customers are skeptical of the 3D world. Reality Labs reported billions of dollars of losses as a result, prompting the company to look instead to advancing its artificial intelligence offerings.