Cindy Crawford’s Family Plans Ultra-Private Memorial for Son

Cindy Crawford and her family are “still deciding” the details of her only son Presley Gerber’s memorial, sources told People.

Gerber was 27 when he died from a suspected overdose on Sept. 20. He was one of two children Crawford shares with her husband Rande Gerber, including 25-year-old model and actress Kaia Gerber.

According to People, emotions are still running high, which has delayed decision-making about how to best honor Presley. “It’s hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally,” a source told the site. “Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there.”

Model Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber, and their children, Presley Walker Gerber and Kaia Jordan Gerber. Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

Another source echoed that the family is “still figuring out what to do in terms of a memorial,” but wants to “keep it very intimate,” above all else. “There’s so many people in Presley’s life who loved him; the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high,” they added. The source also said the family has a location in mind.

“The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach,” they revealed.

Other sources told the site that the family is “saddened beyond words,” and that “The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.”

Gerber, a model who followed in his mother’s footsteps after signing with IMG Models at just 15 years old, was open about his struggles with drug abuse before he checked himself into a sober house on Sept. 19. He died just 12 hours later. TMZ reported that he was found dead near a bed at the facility, reportedly from cardiac arrest and a possible overdose.

Gerber checked himself into a sober living facility just hours before his death from a possible overdose. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Despite years of attempts at staying sober—including experimental methods and hiring a 24/7 sober coach—a source told Page Six that Gerber “knew he needed help” when he checked into the luxury rehab residences in Santa Monica. “He’s always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person,” they said.

The family has not made a statement beyond asking for privacy. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Instead of making statements, the family has asked the public for “privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”