Disturbing Details Emerge About Presley Gerber’s Sober Living House

Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber, who died on Sunday from a suspected overdose at the age of 27, was staying at a sober home that the state of California does not officially recognize.

According to TMZ, the California Department of Health Care Services has no record of Resolutions Living, the “luxury” rehab Gerber moved into on Saturday, operating as a licensed substance-use disorder residential treatment facility. The news comes after the 27-year-old model reportedly made several attempts to abstain from substance use before his untimely death.

He was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, just about 12 hours after checking into the home. He reportedly died of cardiac arrest and a possible overdose.

Gerber was Crawford's only son with her husband, Rande Gerber. Getty Images

Gerber was Crawford’s only son and eldest child with her husband, Rande Gerber, with whom she also shares a daughter, Kaia Gerber, 25.

Resolutions Living was founded by Reza Nabavi, a psychologist whose license was temporarily revoked in 2006, according to NBC News. Nabavi reportedly received five years’ probation and was ordered to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances.

Gerber followed in his mother’s footsteps when he began modeling at age 15. Ron Adar/WireImage

Its website touts its “luxury” amenities and location as boons to its “Three Phase Recovery Program,” which centers “volunteer” work, “spending time practicing their art or music, and learning healthy socialization techniques” under the supervision of “experienced staff” as part of its recovery help practices.

California’s DHCS says the program does not require a license or agency oversight, since it operates solely as a sober living environment or recovery residence. As such, it lacks the doctors, nurses, and licensed therapists found in a traditional rehab facility.

Gerber is remembered as "incredibly resilient" by his ex-girlfriend Lexi Wood, who wrote that he "fought so hard to live." Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Gerber took extreme measures to get clean during his decade-long struggle, including hiring a 24/7 sober coach who would travel with him, according to TMZ. It’s unclear whether the coach was with him when he died.

Gerber also underwent experimental treatment with a psychedelic drug illegal in the U.S. called Ibogaine in Mexico, which he announced in March. “Praying it’s the last time I have to come back,” he wrote in a post announcing the move on Instagram. “Next time I’d like to choose.”

A source told Page Six that Gerber “wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions.” According to his ex-girlfriend Lexi Wood, he “fought so hard to live” and was “incredibly resilient.”