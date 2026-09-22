Cindy Crawford’s Son’s Final Hours Revealed

Cindy Crawford’s son appeared to be under the influence of substances when he checked into rehab, according to a new report citing sources.

Presley Gerber, 27, was pronounced dead at a rehab center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, following what has been reported by TMZ to be a fatal drug overdose.

In a separate report, the same outlet has now revealed that sources said in the final hours of his life, as he checked himself into the facility on Saturday night, he did not appear sober.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber in 2018. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Police attended the rehab at 9.35 a.m. on Sunday morning, and he was pronounced dead 10 minutes later, police said.

In a 911 audio obtained by Page Six, an automated voice was heard saying “cardiac arrest” and “overdose.”

Cops, an ambulance, and firefighters were all in attendance for around three hours, according to sources who spoke to the outlet.

Another source said that “He knew he needed help,” and that “He had not been doing well.”

Model Presley Gerber walks at New York Fashion Week in 2018. Ron Adar/WireImage

They added that “He’s always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person.”

“Energetically, he didn’t seem like himself,” they said, adding that he “didn’t really know where he wanted to go and what he wanted to do.”

“He wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions.”

The model had been open about his decade-long struggle, and his family, including mom Crawford and model sister Kaia Gerber, had publicly supported him and his battle with addiction.

In an interview with Vogue in August, Kaia had given some insight into the role her brother’s addiction had had on the family.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford poses with her daughter Kaia Gerber, and son Presley Gerber in 2015. Anthony Kwan/Getty

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything,” The Shards star said. “And now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Allie Jenkins, a spokesperson for Crawford and Rande Gerber, Presley’s dad, said in a statement to CBS.

Gerber spoke about his battle on the Studio 22 podcast in 2023.

Gerber and Crawford both spoke out in support of Presley. Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

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