Colbert Finds the One Thing That Will Show Trump the True Cost of His War

Stephen Colbert thinks Donald Trump may soon grasp the true cost of the war in Iran, now that those costs are soon to hit his favorite restaurant.

The Late Show host unpacked the war as it entered its 69th day, analyzing its impact on the economy amid skyrocketing fuel prices, which are also hitting McDonald’s.

“We still don’t know how Iran’s response to Trump’s one-page peace offer will be, but we do know the White House is desperate for a deal before the midterms,” Colbert said in his monologue Thursday night. “In a recent poll, more than eight in 10 Americans said struggles at the gas pump are putting strain on their finances.”

“The other two Americans couldn’t talk right now because they were busy sucking gas out of their neighbor’s Subaru,” he joked.

Gas prices at an Exxon station in Washington D.C. as the price of oil and gas has surged amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

But Colbert pointed out that American businesses are “being hurt,” and one business in particular may finally grab the president’s attention.

“Today, we got a warning that continued supply chain disruptions could push costs higher from the CEO of McDonald’s,” explained Colbert.

“Yeah, perhaps this will finally show Trump the true cost of war,” he quipped. “Because this man did not work hard enough for peace, he could lose his 10 pieces.”

Trump used McDonald's for a PR stunt in 2024. Pool/Getty Images

McDonald’s chief executive, Chris Kempczinski, warned of rising costs due to inflationary pressures and higher global oil and natural gas prices, according to the Financial Times. Kempczinski said the costs will “disproportionately impact low-income consumers.”

McDonald’s has already been noted for hiking up prices over the years, according to a Daily Beast analysis from November 2025.

Trump delivered remarks at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in 2025. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The president is a documented fan of McDonald’s. During his campaign for re-election, Trump, 79, worked behind the counter at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. He’s frequently seen eating meals from the fast-food chain, including in a viral image on board a private plane with son Donald Trump Jr., Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and former ally Elon Musk.

Trump even spoke at McDonald’s 2025 Impact Summit, saying, “No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald’s. There’s always something to have.”