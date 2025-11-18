White House Posts Unhinged McDonald’s-Themed Propaganda

The White House has released an insane AI video of Donald Trump working at McDonald’s, following the president’s rambling speech at the fast food giant’s conference earlier this week.

Echoing his photo-op on the campaign trail last year, the video shows an AI-generated Trump donning an apron and serving fries at a fast-food restaurant, while crowds of adoring fans watch him lean against a window, wave at them, and occasionally hand over a bag of food.

Tense music plays in the background of the tightly-shot clip, edited to feel like a movie trailer, as a deep-voiced narrator spouts nonsensical platitudes about Trump.

“One man had a dream. A dream his life was meant for more than serving fries,” the narrator says. “Trump didn’t just see grease, he saw greatness. He didn’t just see a fryer, he saw a fresh start… For America.”

Contrasting the footage are clips of Trump wiping his brow as he appears to make food, waving to them from the drive-thru before speaking to an off-screen interviewer.

“Look at the crowd over there, look how happy everybody is,” says the AI-generated Trump. “They’re happy because they want hope. They need hope.”

An AI-generated video of Trump shows the president working at McDonald's. Instagram

Appearing to insinuate that Trump worked at a McDonald’s before becoming president, the clip shows him removing his apron and putting on a suit jacket as the narrator continues to extol his virtues, tying his success to that of the fast-food chain.

“Two sides of the same man. Two chapters of the same story. From the Golden Arches to the Golden Age,” the clip declares ominously, alongside a caption which reads “THE TALE OF THE AMERICAN DREAM. TONIGHT 6 PM EST. STAY TUNED.”

The clip references Trump's brief appearance at a McDonald's during the 2024 election. Pool/Getty Images

The video comes a day after Trump attempted to downplay the affordability crisis in America with an incoherent speech at the company’s ‘Impact Summit’ in Washington, in which he blamed all of the country’s economic woes on the Biden administration while absolving himself of any wrongdoing.

“This is also the golden age of America, because we are doing better than we’ve ever done as a country,” Trump said. “Prices are coming down and all of that stuff.”

But he also warned franchise owners to “fight” minimum wage increases in blue states, telling them he “couldn’t help you there,” and rambled incoherently about the Gulf of Mexico and his love of Filet-o-Fish sandwiches.

“Has nothing to do with McDonald’s, but maybe it does,” the president said of his decision to change the name of the body of water to the Gulf of America. “Because we have 92 percent of the shoreline... Wasn’t that a good change? Seriously, wasn’t that beautiful? And it was done in an instant. Normally, you think a thing like that would take years. This took, like, 10 minutes.”

The president signed off his speech by telling McDonald’s owners he was “one of your all-time most loyal customers.” And if the White House’s latest video is anything to go by, one of their most loyal employees too.