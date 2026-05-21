Colbert Reveals the Only Thing More Disappointing Than Trump’s Phone

The president’s gold-plated Trump Mobile smartphone has finally been released, complete with a few unmissable errors. But to Stephen Colbert, there’s still something else in the Trump universe that remains more disappointing.

“I have some wonderful news for my MAGA viewers,” began Colbert on Wednesday night’s penultimate episode of The Late Show.

“The Trump golden cellphone has finally arrived after a nine-month delay,” he continued. “Now, the only Trump item more disappointing after a nine-month wait was Eric.”

Colbert ripped into Eric Trump. Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS

The late-night host ripped into Eric Trump, 42, who, along with his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., 48, announced the release of the Trumpy mobile phone back in June 2025.

“You know, I’ve said a lot of mean things about Eric over the years,” Colbert said, looking straight into the camera. He took a long pause, but immediately switched gears.

“As for the phone, let’s be clear, this thing sucks,” quipped Colbert. “When they announced the phone last year, the Trumps promised it would be made in the USA. But now that it’s here, brace yourself.”

Screenshot/Trump Mobile

“It is no longer made in the USA,” Colbert told his audience. “The website now just says ‘Designed with American values in mind.’”

The two Trump scions promised that the device would be entirely made in America. The $499 phone resembles an HTC U-24 Pro, which is made in Taiwan, according to tech experts speaking to NBC News. CNN also reported that the device is akin to a Chinese phone that is available at Walmart for under $200.

Trump Mobile’s CEO Pat O’Brien told USA Today that the phones were assembled in the U.S., with components “primarily manufactured” in the country.

In a written statement to the publication, Eric promised that “Trump Mobile is going to change the game” and emphasized that the business venture would “put America first.”

Trump Mobile is a business venture by Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“We’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve,” said the second-oldest Trump son.

Despite insisting that the cellphone reflects America in both its manufacturing and design, the Trumps made another critical error. The American flag emblazoned on the back of the phone only has 11 stripes, instead of 13.

The phone was supposed to be released last August, but it is only now available and ready to be shipped.

The Trumps are already facing accusations that the phone leaves customer data vulnerable.