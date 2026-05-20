Trump Mobile Hit With Fresh Humiliation

The perpetually delayed Trump Mobile phone has hit another setback.

Right as the Trumpy-phone was set to ship out — albeit nine months after it was originally scheduled to be released — Trump Mobile has been accused of leaving customers’ data, including addresses and phone numbers, vulnerable.

The YouTube account voidzilla first reported the leak, having been tipped off by an anonymous hacker who said they discovered the Trump phones’ “vulnerability.” The hacker said they could see Trump Mobile customers’ emails, phone numbers, and addresses.

The apparent leak encompasses everyone who has placed an order for a Trump Mobile phone.

The Trump Organization did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the apparent data breach.

Trump Mobile phones come with Truth Social predownloaded. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The hacker also found that the figures for those who have placed an order for a Trump phone is far lower than what the Trump Organization was proclaiming. Trump Mobile has said 590,000 placed an order for the phone, but the voidzilla found that there have only been roughly 10,000 unique customers with roughly 30,000 unique phone orders.

The $499 gold-colored “T1” smartphone was announced last June, and Trump Mobile originally said it would ship in August.

At the time, Donald Trump Jr., who co-launched the phone with his brother Eric Trump, said “Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service.”

The Trump phone reportedly matches one currently sold at Walmart. NurPhoto/Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nine months later, the company says the phones are finally ready to ship and will be going out to customers in the coming weeks, but they have been plagued by a host of problems, including the apparent data leak.

While the company originally advertised the phones as being “Made in the USA,” Trump Mobile has quietly walked that back. Marketing materials now vaguely describe the device as “designed with American values in mind” and “shaped by American innovation.”

Trump Mobile went from "Made in America" to "designed with American values in mind"—whatever that means. Trump Mobile

The gold-colored phone also closely resembles that of a Chinese-made smartphone currently sold at Walmart for $127.99, CNN reported.

The phone’s embellishment has also come under scrutiny, as the American flag printed on its back has only 11 stripes rather than the flag’s standard 13.

In better news for MAGA consumers, however, the phone, with its aptly priced $47.45 monthly plan, comes with Trump’s preferred social media platform, Truth Social, pre-installed.