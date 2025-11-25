Colin Jost and Michael Che Reveal Their Dream ‘SNL’ Hosts

Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che gave a few surprising choices for their “white whale” SNL hosts.

The two “Weekend Update” co-anchors appeared on ManningCast Monday in the third quarter of the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers game. Peyton Manning asked them to each name their dream pick for a future SNL host.

“I would say Denzel Washington,“ Che answered. ”I think Denzel, of all of the great movies that he’s done, we so rarely get to see him just be funny and silly.“

ManningCast, Michael Che on video call with the Mannings and Colin Jost ESPN

Che continued, “And he’s one of the greatest American actors. It would be really cool to see him finally do it once.”

“And a great theater actor,” Jost added.

Che agreed, saying, “He’s played down the block a ton of times, so it would be really cool to see what he does [on SNL] in a way that we’ve never seen him.”

Peyton approved of Che’s choice, saying he’d “love to have” the esteemed actor on ManningCast, too.

For his dream host, Colin Jost picked a star athlete: “Tiger [Woods],” he said. “Huge. I would love it.”

Jost added, “I would also love if [Michael] Jordan ever came back, now that he’s doing some broadcast stuff for the NBA... That would be such a cool one.”

For his third pick, Jost said, “Steph [Curry]. I think Steph’s never done it. Maybe there’s the right timing for him to do it. It’s the hardest with the NBA because they always have to be the first show of the year, or they can’t do it.”

ManningCast, Colin Jost on video call with the Mannings and Che ESPN

Before Peyton asked the “Update” anchors about their dream host, he explained how he and Eli had spoken to their own dream guest, former president George W. Bush, on their show the week before.

“He’s one of our white whales,” Peyton said. Later he showed a list of his white whales for ManningCast, which included stars like Larry David, Jamie Foxx, and Pope Leo XIV.