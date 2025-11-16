Colin Jost Debuts Brutal Nickname for Trump’s Dream Project

Colin Jost ripped into President Donald Trump’s controversial demand for the Washington Commanders’ new football stadium to be named after him.

Trump allegedly didn’t just ask for the stadium to honor him, but threatened to sabotage the project if his request was denied.

“President Trump told the owners of the Washington Commanders that he wants their new stadium to be named in his honor,” Jost said. “So, say hello to the Dementia Dome.”

Colin Jost showcases his idea for the new stadium on “Saturday Night Live.” NBC

Jost’s most biting material this week, however, had to do with the Epstein files.

“House Democrats released an email written by Jeffrey Epstein in which he claims that Donald Trump, quote, ‘knew about the girls,’” Jost said.

He joked, “It’s bombshell news that legal experts are calling, ‘Duh.’”

Jost also argued that it’s strange that so many people in Trump’s orbit have turned out to be involved with pedophilia.

“It’s just shocking how many alleged pedophiles Trump was friends with. Epstein, Prince Andrew, and Diddy. I mean, that’s a lot, you know?” Jost said.

He continued, “I mean, think about your own friend group. How many pedophiles do you know? One, maybe two. But Trump’s like the Forrest Gump of meeting famous pedophiles.”

Jost compares Trump to Gump on “Saturday Night Live.” NBC

“Update” co-anchor Michael Che zeroed in one particularly disturbing email from the Epstein documents.

“In one of the emails, Epstein’s brother asked if Vladimir Putin has a picture of Donald Trump giving oral sex to someone named Bubba, which was an old nickname for Bill Clinton,” Che explained.

“So I guess that’s one job Trump has created.”

Che joked further, “I don’t know if that oral sex story is true, but I do know that image is burning my brain like that scene from The Shining.”

Michael Che has a flashback to “The Shining” on “Saturday Night Live.” NBC

Later in the segment, Che added, “President Trump is threatening to sue the BBC for $5 billion for a documentary that edited out the part of his January 6 speech where he called for protesters to be peaceful.”

“And to set the record straight, here is the full, unedited, completely accurate clip of what Trump said on that day,” Che said.