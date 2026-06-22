Comedian Shuts Down Shocking Question About Famous Ex-Wife

Will Arnett was not pleased with Jason Bateman after his Arrested Development co-star asked a surprisingly inappropriate question about his ex-wife—and fellow podcast superstar—Amy Poehler.

“Will, did you ever poo in front of Amy?” Bateman asked lightheartedly on Monday’s episode of their podcast, SmartLess.

Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman's "Smartless" was nominated for the Golden Globe's Best Podcast award this year. Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Arnett shot back, “Are you looking for clicks? Are you trying to get something that we can click around?”

But Bateman, 57, wasn’t ready to take no for an answer.

“I always forget people listen to this. Wait, but hang on. You were married to her, had two kids. You guys never went to the bathroom in front of each other?” the actor prodded.

Poehler, 54, and Arnett, 56, married in 2003, having first met in the New York comedy scene in the 1990s. The couple had two children, Abel, 15, and Archie, 17, during their nearly decade-long marriage before divorcing in 2012.

Poehler and Arnett were together for nearly a decade before their divorce in 2012. Jeff Vespa/WireImage

“I’m sorry. The question is, did I poo in front of Amy? And you’re saying that I don’t have manners? What are you talking about?” Arnett continued.

But Bateman continued to jab at his long-time friend, claiming it was in fact a “good question.”

Arnett shut him down again, saying, “It’s not a good question. I refuse to answer it. I refuse to answer that. It’s none of your f---ing business,” before adding that Poehler was “going to be outraged” by this line of questioning.

Poehler made her red carpet debut with boyfriend, Joel Lovell, in 2025. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Parks and Recreation star has long remained silent about the end of her decade-long marriage to Arnett.

Poehler wrote in her 2014 memoir that she did not want to address her divorce publicly “because it is too sad and too personal,” and, perhaps apropos of this conversation, said that she doesn’t like people “knowing [her] s–-t.”

Since then, the Good Hang podcast host has found love once again, making her red carpet debut with podcast executive Joel Lovell in 2025.

Arnett recently broke it off with girlfriend, Carolyn Murphy. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Arnett was most recently linked to model Carolyn Murphy, whom he reportedly split from earlier this year after just a few months together. The star also shares a son with model Alessandra Brown.