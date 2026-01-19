Country Star, 26, Addresses Keith Urban Dating Rumors After Nicole Kidman Divorce

A 26-year-old country singer who has been rumored to be living with newly divorced Keith Urban has laughed off the speculation.

Karley Scott Collins supported Urban’s High and Alive World Tour in 2025, with the two also performing together onstage amid the “Somebody Like You” singer’s split from his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman.

But after reports emerged that Urban, 58, had struck up a new relationship and had moved in with Collins, she went online to swat away the rumors, screenshotting and posting on her Instagram story a headline that read “Keith Urban moved in with GF Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce.”

Karley Scott Collins/X

In front of the headline, she wrote, “Y’all, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue,” along with a laughing crying emoji.

The pair collaborated on Collins’ 2024 song “Write One” and have clearly struck up a good relationship, with Collins writing a telling message to the ”For You” singer after the tour, thanking “all the incredible artists who took the boys and I on the road with you.”

Urban and Kidman's divorce was finalized on Jan. 6. John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Car

Her public appreciation for him goes further back. In October, as she wished the Australian American a happy birthday, she called him “kind” and herself “so lucky to call you a friend.”

It comes as a chapter ends between Urban and Kidman, 58.

Collins has expressed her appreciation for Urban in public in the past. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA

Kidman and Urban’s divorce was finalized on Jan. 6, but the Daily Mail reported that a custody arrangement for their two daughters was in place before then.

According to the Mail, Kidman is in line to have 306 days with their two girls, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, while the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer is due for 59 days a year.

In an article published on Saturday, after Kidman and their daughters were pictured at Sydney airport, a source told the newspaper: “I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom. People think they are even living together. Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one.

“Since the split, you are seeing her and the girls all the time, on her social media and in other photos. They were with her in Paris and in Sydney. She posted pictures of them all taking part in a ‘turkey trot’ running race on Thanksgiving which is really unusual, she’s generally more private than that.

“Each time you see them they are linking arms or holding hands. It looks us against the world.’”

They added, “I feel like with the pictures she is briefing against him, without briefing against him. It feels as if she is really mad at him and she is using the girls to show that he is in the doghouse.”

The Daily Beast did not immediately receive a response from Urban’s representatives.