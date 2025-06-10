The hottest show on TV right now? A canceled series that first premiered a decade ago.

Five years after NBC crime drama Blindspot stopped airing, the series is a hit, thanks to Netflix, which just added the show to its service.

In less than 48 hours, the series surged onto the streamer’s list of Top 10 shows in the U.S. That means that, once dead, Blindspot is now one of the biggest hits on TV.

Could a Suits-like cultural takeover, like the one that happened when that procedural hit Netflix several years ago, be next?

Blindspot revolves around Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander), a mysterious woman who is found stuffed in a duffel bag in Times Square, covered head-to-toe in cryptic tattoos. She has no memories of who she is or how she got there. Her only lead? A single name etched on the center of her back: FBI Agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton).

When the show premiered in 2015, it received strong reviews from critics. At the time, The Wall Street Journal described the show’s suspense as “gripping”, writing that “the combat [is] violent, in its own peculiarly satisfying way.” The San Francisco Chronicle shared a similar opinion: “The multiple layers of mystery should keep viewers coming back for more, week after week.”

The show ended after only five seasons. But now that the entire series is available on Netflix, fans are preaching the show’s good word on social media.

They put blindspot on Netflix. That show 100000/10 — 1of1✨ (@Realasitgets23_) June 9, 2025

“They put Blindspot on Netflix. That show 100000/10,” one person posted on X.

Blindspot on Netflix 10000000/10 ‼️ — HER🫶🏽 (@allonjayyy_) June 7, 2025

Other people proclaimed that Blindspot was one of the best TV series they’ve ever watched.

One of the best tv series I've ever watched 👍🔥 #Blindspot https://t.co/azEi6anvpe — Marc Valencerina (@dunforgiven) June 8, 2025

word on the street blindspot just got added to netflix y’all know what to do https://t.co/lm1oGm8CXP pic.twitter.com/N14XniJWdH — jackie 👻 (@jackiegeeze) June 9, 2025

The Blindspot buzz has also grabbed the attention of new viewers, who are now bingeing it for the first time.

“Just started Blindspot on Netflix and this might be sum gas,” an X user wrote.

Just started Blindspot on Netflix and this might be sum gas — 🎒 (@pricelesssgoat) June 9, 2025

been watching Blindspot and im obsessed, binging it in my free time. i’ve seen a lot of cop shows so i was hesitant at first, thought it would just be the same as the rest, but its actually got a lot of very unique elements and the plot is so good!! highly recommend — maddie (@cheekypastaa) June 9, 2025

Blind spot on Netflix look like it’s good, I just found a new show to binge and it’s already 5 seasons !! 🥹🥲 — RYN✩ (@rynnmarya) June 9, 2025

As of Tuesday, it was the Number 6 most-watched show on Netflix.