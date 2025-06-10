The hottest show on TV right now? A canceled series that first premiered a decade ago.
Five years after NBC crime drama Blindspot stopped airing, the series is a hit, thanks to Netflix, which just added the show to its service.
In less than 48 hours, the series surged onto the streamer’s list of Top 10 shows in the U.S. That means that, once dead, Blindspot is now one of the biggest hits on TV.
Could a Suits-like cultural takeover, like the one that happened when that procedural hit Netflix several years ago, be next?
Blindspot revolves around Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander), a mysterious woman who is found stuffed in a duffel bag in Times Square, covered head-to-toe in cryptic tattoos. She has no memories of who she is or how she got there. Her only lead? A single name etched on the center of her back: FBI Agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton).
When the show premiered in 2015, it received strong reviews from critics. At the time, The Wall Street Journal described the show’s suspense as “gripping”, writing that “the combat [is] violent, in its own peculiarly satisfying way.” The San Francisco Chronicle shared a similar opinion: “The multiple layers of mystery should keep viewers coming back for more, week after week.”
The show ended after only five seasons. But now that the entire series is available on Netflix, fans are preaching the show’s good word on social media.
“They put Blindspot on Netflix. That show 100000/10,” one person posted on X.
Other people proclaimed that Blindspot was one of the best TV series they’ve ever watched.
The Blindspot buzz has also grabbed the attention of new viewers, who are now bingeing it for the first time.
“Just started Blindspot on Netflix and this might be sum gas,” an X user wrote.
As of Tuesday, it was the Number 6 most-watched show on Netflix.
Now for the big challenge: Resisting the urge to seek out spoilers—where did those tattoos come from?!—for a show that’s already aired its series finale, if you’re watching Blindspot for the first time.